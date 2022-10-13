Tyler Reddick could join 23XI Racing a year earlier than intended - Reports

Current Richard Childress Racing driver Tyler Reddick is one of the most talked about drivers in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series silly season. He is one driver that many teams would love to have in their cars.

The Corning, California native has established himself as one of the best upcoming drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series field, with many referring to him as a 'generational talent'. Reddick, who has managed to win three races so far this season, narrowly missed out on the 2022 playoffs at Bristol earlier this year.

Major news also broke after the 26-year-old announced his partnership with Richard Childress Racing would come to an end in 2023, post which he would be seen driving for Denny Hamlin in a 23XI Racing car. Tyler Reddick deemed the change necessary after he was offered a multi-year deal by 23XI Racing's co-owners Hamlin and Michael Jordan when his future at RCR was not confirmed, despite the driver market bubbling under the surface.

In a breakup that was not seen in the best of lights by RCR owner Richard Childress, Reddick's departure was deemed as 'an announcement that could not have come out at a worse time' by a press release from the Welcome, North Carolina-based racing outfit. As time went on and further moves were made in the driver's market for 2022 and the upcoming season, current Joe Gibbs Racing driver and 2-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch was linked to Reddick's seat at Richard Childress Racing.

These rumors turned out to be true after Childress and Busch announced their partnership for 2023 in a press conference, after the current #18 Toyota Camry TRD driver was left out of the spot in the sport with sponsorship troubles.

Rumors surround Tyler Reddick's early admission into 23XI Racing

Notable NASCAR journalist Lee Spencer tweeted about rumors floating around in the stock car racing fraternity about how Tyler Reddick could be headed to 23XI Racing a year earlier. As many people have felt in the sport, Richard Childress wants Reddick to be gone as soon as possible from his team, after a departure that he did not look forward to.

23XI Racing seems to have bought out the 26-year-old's contract from RCR, and a probable announcement is due this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. News about Kurt Busch and when the veteran driver will be returning to the sport is also to be announced by the team.

Watch Tyler Reddick race this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway at South Point 400.

