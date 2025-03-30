Tyler Reddick lauds Bubba Wallace for helping him improve racecraft for Martinsville

Tyler Reddick recently opened up about his struggles at Martinsville Speedway and how his 23XI Racing teammate, Bubba Wallace, helped him improve his performance. In an interview with Frontstretch, Reddick mentioned Wallace’s influence on his performance, particularly in understanding the track’s challenges.

Ad

The clip posted on X featured Reddick discussing his difficulties at Martinsville and Wallace congratulating Daniel Hemric on his Truck Series win. The post came with the caption,

"It's certainly been frustrating to come here and not perform to the level this car is capable of." @TylerReddick talks about his struggles at Martinsville, and @23XIRacing teammate @BubbaWallace congratulates @DanielHemric on last night's Truck Series win.”

Ad

Trending

Driving the No. 45 Toyota for 23XI Racing, Tyler Reddick took the ninth position in qualifying for the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville. His lap time of 19.780 seconds placed him in the top 10 starters. Talking about the race and racetrack, he shared,

“Bubba really wants to win here,” [0:01] Reddick said in the interview.

“I mean, Denny’s success, Bubba’s speed. They’ve definitely helped me understand some of the things that should just make sense having in the past...but now, their advice always is helpful.” [0:05] he added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

As for the overall race lineup for the CookOut 400 at Martinsville, Christopher Bell took the Busch Light pole with a 19.718-second lap, leading the field. Reddick’s teammate, Bubba Wallace, qualified eighth.

Damn, this took me way too long to realize I was in a bad place’ – Tyler Reddick Revealed How He Avoided ‘Dangerously Close’ Career Decision

Tyler Reddick has grown into one of NASCAR’s top drivers, but his journey hasn’t been smooth. In a recent interview with The Athletic, Reddick reflected on a difficult period in 2018 when he nearly made a career-altering decision.

Ad

“In 2018, I was dangerously close to making a decision that would have pointed my life in a very different direction,” Reddick told The Athletic’s Jeff Gluck.

At the time, he was driving for JR Motorsports and competing for championships, but behind the scenes, he was struggling mentally. He described himself as “a hot mess,” admitting he had lost the joy of racing.

Ad

“In hindsight, it was like, Damn, this took me way too long to realize I was in a bad place,” Reddick said.

Despite his struggles, Reddick won the 2018 Xfinity Series Championship, which became a defining moment in his career. He moved to Richard Childress Racing (RCR), where he continued to perform at a high level before making the switch to 23XI Racing in 2023.

Now a contender in the Cup Series, Tyler Reddick ranks fourth in the standings. He currently has 189 points to his name and is 55 points behind the leader. So far, he has competed in six races and has managed to secure three top-10 finishes and two top-five finishes. While he hasn’t found his way to the victory lane yet, he has already had one pole position this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback