Tyler Reddick makes his feelings clear on the awkwardness of sporting his $3.5B worth boss’ ‘unbannable’ livery

Tyler Reddick reflected on the "unbannable" livery on his #45 Toyota for Michael Jordan's co-owned 23XI Racing. The paint scheme caused a stir on social media after the original post was deleted and reposted with some modifications.

While the paint scheme referenced the Jordan shoe campaign from back when the NBA didn't allow $3.5 billion worth Michael Jordan's (according to Forbes) sneakers on the court, it was revealed at a time when the team was battling a lawsuit against NASCAR which could have seen them out of racing this year. The original graphic (that was posted earlier) depicted the words "unbannable" written at various parts of the car; however, the team deleted the post and revealed an alternate livery, that Reddick will use.

Discussing the livery and the commotion around it, Reddick mentioned that the Jordan brand is "global." Furthermore, he mentioned that the #45 is a 'great-looking' car with the "unbannable" paint scheme.

"Well I mean, Jordan Brand is a global brand, right?" Tyler Reddick told Bob Pockrass. "They have a life outside of racing and they sell shoes across the entire world. So, yeah, I can understand that but I know what the idea and what they’re going to do."

"It’s a great-looking race car, I’ve gotten to see it at Air Speed a few times, obviously, you know, we’re going through tech today at Charlotte Motor Speedway."

The livery was thought to have a "double meaning," as Bob Pockrass mentioned in his question. 23XI Racing, along with Front Row Motorsports, filed an anti-trust lawsuit against NASCAR with regard to the 2025 Charter Agreement. At first, it was unsure if the team would be allowed to run in the upcoming season with charters; however, the US District Court allowed their primary injunction.

Tyler Reddick to welcome new teammate amid 23XI's lawsuit

As mentioned, both 23XI and FRM were allowed to race as chartered teams in the 2025 Cup Series season. Furthermore, they were also allowed to complete the purchase of charters from the defunct Stewart Haas Racing (the team ceased operations at the end of the 2024 season).

Both teams purchased a charter each and will field three full-time cars in the 2025 season. 23XI Racing had then announced Riley Herbst's signing, who will pilot the #35 Toyota Camry this season. This is set to bolster the team's financial stability and significantly increase their chances of qualifying for the playoffs..

Herbst will race alongside Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick. Wallace has raced for 23XI Racing since 2021. Meanwhile, Reddick joined the team full-time in 2023, having previously raced for Richard Childress Racing for three years. He has been a competitive driver since, having qualified for the playoffs last year. He finished the season in fourth place with three wins.

