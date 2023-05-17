Tyler Reddick and Michael Jordan’s 23XI Racing suffer major blow after NASCAR docks 10 points post-Darlington violation

The aftermath of last weekend's NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway has not been the best for Tyler Reddick and the #45 crew at 23XI Racing. The governing body penalized the driver and team on Tuesday this week after they were found to be in violation during the pre-qualifying inspection at 'The Lady in Black'.

Tyler Reddick's efforts during the 400-mile-long race yeilded a P22 result for the 27-year-old driver. The infractions caused the Corning, California native and his team to loose 10 driver and owner points in the regular season championship, along with suspension of crew chief Billy Scott for the entirety of the weekend.

In addition to loosing their pit selection ahead of Sunday's event, 23XI Racing's director of performance, Dave Rogers filled in for Scott during his absence.

NASCAR @NASCAR NEWS: NASCAR issues a deduction of 10 driver and owner points to the No. 45 team concerning added ballast found during pre-qualifying inspection at @TooToughToTame NEWS: NASCAR issues a deduction of 10 driver and owner points to the No. 45 team concerning added ballast found during pre-qualifying inspection at @TooToughToTame. https://t.co/CbOnAhLkTk

The penalties were levied on the team co-owned by basketball legend Michael Jordan and Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin came due to ballast inside the #45 Toyota Camry TRD not being secured in a container as specified by the rulebook. Section 14.11.2.1.A of the NASCAR Rule Book states:

“Any and all ballast added to the vehicle must be secured inside a ballast container(s). Additional ballast containers will not be permitted to be added to the chassis.”

No monetary fines or further personnel suspensions were handed out to Tyler Reddick and his team after the discrepancy in inspection was realized on Friday last week.

Ty Gibbs' crew chief also ejected out of Darlington weekend in addition to Tyler Reddick and team

In addition to the crew chief suspension for the Darlington Raceway weekend for 23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs' crew chief was also reported to have met the same fate. Both drivers and teams were reported to have failed pre-qualifying inspection twice, before going onto qualify after a third successful attempt.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Reddick and Gibbs cars failed twice in Cup tech and had car chiefs ejected and will lose pit selection. Reddick and Gibbs cars were good on third time so get to qualify and keep spot. Reddick and Gibbs cars failed twice in Cup tech and had car chiefs ejected and will lose pit selection. Reddick and Gibbs cars were good on third time so get to qualify and keep spot. https://t.co/jzlheHhwPz Update: NASCAR ended up ejecting Tyler Reddick crew chief Billy Scott for whatever it found wrong with the Reddick car. Dave Rogers will crew chief for Reddick this weekend at Darlington. Additional penalties possible on Tuesday. twitter.com/bobpockrass/st… Update: NASCAR ended up ejecting Tyler Reddick crew chief Billy Scott for whatever it found wrong with the Reddick car. Dave Rogers will crew chief for Reddick this weekend at Darlington. Additional penalties possible on Tuesday. twitter.com/bobpockrass/st…

While the aftermath of the race has bought penalties for Reddick and the #45 crew, there have been no reports of penalities for Gibbs yet.

Reddick managed to salvage a P22 finish in last Sunday's Goodyear 400, which might be the best possible result given the crew's shaky start to the weekend.

Meanwhile, teammate Bubba Wallace Jr. managed to finish in P5 during the race. The #23 Toyota Camry TRD driver was hampered by lost spots during one of the restarts in the race, which saw the governing body put Wallace behind certain wrecked cars as the caution flag flew.

Watch both drivers try their luck at North Wilkesboro Speedway this coming weekend.

Poll : 0 votes