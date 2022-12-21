Tyler Reddick praises 23XI Racing: It’s just hard to win that much that fresh

Tyler Reddick enjoyed great success with Richard Childress Racing, winning his maiden Cup Series victory at Road America, followed by wins at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course and Texas Motor Speedway and a spot in the playoffs.

While it was a memorable year on the track for Reddick, he also made headlines for his mid-season announcement that he would be leaving Richard Childress Racing for 23XI Racing.

Now that the 2022 NASCAR season is over, Tyler Reddick has had the opportunity to discuss his decision in more detail.

He made an appearance on a special Christmas edition episode of the Door Bumper Clear podcast last week where he spoke about why he will be switching to 23XI Racing.

Reddick said:

“I just looked at the people that they’ve put together. The short period of time that they’ve been around, they’ve won three races in two years and that is really hard to do. We’ve seen other teams start up and it’s just hard to win that much that fresh.”

He continued:

“Certainly, having that affiliation really does help, but the people inside the organization are really smart, the plan, and how they go about preparing for each race and just how they do the workflow in the shop. The environment in the shop. How they go about bringing everybody together. They put two cars on the racetrack but it’s in essence one team. Just that mindset and the plan that they have in place.”

“I’m really excited about next year” - Tyler Reddick

Tyler Reddick is set to start his new racing journey with his new team, 23XI Racing, driving the #45 Toyota Camry in the 2023 season. The move was supposed to happen ahead of the 2024 season, but it was changed to the beginning of next season.

He is excited about the new opportunities and challenges.

Ashley Stroehlein @ashstro



23XI Night will be Jan. 26 at Spectrum Center when the Hornets host Chicago.



#BuzzCity | #NASCAR | #23XI | @BubbaWallace | @TylerReddick | @KurtBusch 23XI Racing made a stop at Hornets practice today to catch up with the team ahead of their annual crossover night.23XI Night will be Jan. 26 at Spectrum Center when the Hornets host Chicago. 23XI Racing made a stop at Hornets practice today to catch up with the team ahead of their annual crossover night. 23XI Night will be Jan. 26 at Spectrum Center when the Hornets host Chicago. 🏁🏀 #BuzzCity | #NASCAR | #23XI | @BubbaWallace | @TylerReddick | @KurtBusch https://t.co/pxb98k6iDY

Reddick said:

“I’m really excited about next year. It is nice to know, like, hey, this is what the future is going to hold. I’m going to get to go over there earlier than I planned and just start working on those things that myself and a lot of the ownership over there had talked about wanting to do and why we wanted to get together.”

Tyler Reddick will next be seen in action in the Cup Series in the preseason Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum on February 5, 2023.

