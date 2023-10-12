Tyler Reddick predicts his final championship 4 NASCAR drivers

With four weeks of racing left in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, Tyler Reddick has made his predictions for the championship four contenders who will battle for the title honors at Phoenix Raceway.

The 23XI Racing driver and his bossman Denny Hamlin were recently featured in a classic Connect 4 game, shot during the Media Day before Cup Series playoffs began. While playing the game, the two Toyota drivers shot questions at each other, with Hamlin asking Reddick to name his championship four contenders.

The #45 Toyota driver predicted Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, and William Byron to reach the championship four. Tyler Reddick was also optimistic about his chances as he gave himself a slot in the season finale.

Tyler Reddick might rethink his choices given how Martin Truex Jr. has fared in the first two rounds of the playoffs. However entering the Round of 8, the points reset has put Truex Jr., William Byron, Denny Hamlin, and Kyle Larson above the cutline.

Reddick finds himself below the cut-off mark, eight points adrift of the Larson, who occupies the fourth position in the standings. Both the #5 and the #45 drivers will be optimistic about their chances given the tracks NASCAR will be heading to in the Round of 8.

The playoff action resumes this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, before heading to Homestead Miami Speedway, with the Martinsville Speedway hosting the elimination race.

Tyler Reddick is feeling good about his chances to advance into the Championship 4

The #45 Toyota driver was below the cutline prior to the race at the Charlotte Roval, and managed to move himself up the line with a sixth-place finish last weekend.

Tyler Reddick leads the field at Charlotte

Tyler Reddick's road course prowess helped him to advance into the Round of 8 for the first time in his Cup Series career. Reddick is counting on his ability to ride the high line and steal a win at Vegas or Miami to book his spot in the season finale.

“I’m liking it,” Reddick said of the Round of 8 (via Jayski.com). “Vegas has been a track that has been good to me in my career. If we can’t get it done there, we have Homestead-Miami right afterwards. Between those two, we ran top five – right around third – at Martinsville all day in the spring. I feel really good about all of those places.”

Reddick has never won a race at the three tracks in the Cup level but won his two Xfinity Series championships by running close to the wall at Homestead. Hence the #45 Toyota driver is a real contender for the title this season.