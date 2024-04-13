Tyler Reddick pressed to pick between Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin's golf skills as 2024 Masters proceeds

Tyler Reddick recently found himself in a tricky situation when he was asked to pick the better golfer between 23XI Racing co-owners Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan ahead of the 2024 Masters tournament at Augusta National.

Apart from excelling in their respective fields, both Jordan and Hamlin share a fervent passion for golf. Before embarking on their NASCAR venture, they were frequently seen enjoying a round of golf together, fostering a friendship that eventually led to their partnership as team owners.

Tyler Reddick recently attended the first day of the 88th edition of The Masters tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. The #45 Toyota driver was featured in the episode for The Masters media coverage, where host Marty Smith put Reddick on the spot by asking him to choose between his two bosses.

"Both of those gentlemen are infatuated with the game of golf. Which one of them is better at golf?" Smith asked Reddick. [27:50]

Tyler Reddick gave a methodical answer, favoring the NBA legend, Michael Jordan. Reddick appreciated Denny Hamlin's golf skills but explained that he was heavily involved in the day-to-day running of 23XI Racing and his #11 Joe Gibbs Racing team. He noted that Jordan, on the other hand, had more opportunities for tee time, allowing him to work on improving his game.

"I'm gonna have to go with Michael," Reddick replied. " I think Denny's pretty good from what I understand, I have gotten to play with him a few times. But Denny's got a lot of roles to fill, driver, owner, checking up with everyone at 23XI, all of his dudes at Joe Gibbs Racing."

Reddick concluded:

"I think Michael's getting in some more tee time. So I would have to give the nod to Michael right now."

Tyler Reddick elaborates on co-owners Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's roles

Michael Jordan owns a majority stake in 23XI Racing while Denny Hamlin holds a minority stake. Hamlin assumes responsibility for the team's day-to-day operations whereas Jordan's involvement is limited.

Tyler Reddick recently emphasized Denny Hamlin's role during team debriefs, explaining how he helps both drivers. He said in an interview with Kevin Harvick:

"He's always sitting in the meetings, always giving his feedback on me or Bubba's day or how he thinks the race played out...When you've done it as long as he has, you just look at it a bit differently than myself or Bubba would."

During the recent Masters tour, Reddick shed light on Michael Jordan's role within the team. He commended Jordan's profound understanding of the sport and found his presence at the track and his words highly motivating. He told Marty Smith:

"Right from the get go Michael's let me know what he thinks are the areas I need to improve on. For me that's really helped motivate me to get better. He's very good at knowing what to say, and how to rally the team...he's a great leader."