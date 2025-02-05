Tyler Reddick reveals his “big ask” on overcoming ‘speedway nightmare’ ahead of the Daytona 500

Tyler Reddick recently opened up on his "baby steps" to make a mark in the iconic Daytona 500 race at Daytona International Speedway. In his last five starts at 'The Great American Race', the 23XI Racing driver has managed to finish only once without getting wrecked at NASCAR's crown jewel event.

After making his full-time Cup Series debut with Richard Childress Racing, the Corning, California native Reddick transitioned to the Denny Hamlin and NBA icon Michael Jordan-owned team in 2023. Since then, he has amassed eight wins and 77 top-10 finishes. However, Reddick's track record at the Superspeedways has been underwhelming, especially at the 2.5-mile oval track at Daytona Beach, Florida.

In a recent conversation with the Associated Press, the 2024 regular series champion shared his thoughts on succeeding at the Superspeedway.

"Speedway racing has been a nightmare for me over the years," Tyler Reddick said. "There are so many things that can happen, and it’s still a learning experience. … Finishing the 500 would be a start.

I finished it one year, but I was like 500 laps down. If I can finish on the lead lap in the 500 — I know that’s a big ask — that would be a great start to the year. I would feel like we’re miles ahead."

Reddick's best finish at the season-opener race was 27th in 2021. The 29-year-old found a bit of a fortune during the Cup Series' Coke-Zero Sugar 400 events in 2021 and 2022, finishing inside the top five.

"Those guys don't end up in that situation": When Tyler Reddick downplayed the luck factor while running the Daytona 500

NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 - Source: Getty

In a February 2024 interview with Daytona Beach, Tyler Reddick shared his feelings about drivers getting involved in 'The Big One' at Daytona International Speedway and deeming it bad luck. The eight-time Cup race winner said:

"I’ve really grown to appreciate it more when I’ve kinda grown out of that mindset of thinking luck plays into it. There’s a lot of preparation into it. It’s a big chess match. You make so many decisions throughout the race that can seal your fate in a good way or a bad way."

Furthermore, Reddick mentioned the prowess of his Cup team's boss, Denny Hamlin, a three-time Daytona 500 winner.

"There’s no secret that (Denny Hamlin) has become really good at it. (Ryan) Blaney has gotten really good at it, and those guys don’t end up in those situations by luck," Tyler Reddick added.

Reddick will return to action for his third season with 23XI Racing at the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway on February 16.

