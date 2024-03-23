Tyler Reddick reveals elite perks of racing for $3,000,000,000 NBA icon and Denny Hamlin’s team

Tyler Reddick revealed the extreme perks of racing with 23XI, co-owned by NBA legend Michael Jordan, through his wide sneakers collection.

23XI is co-owned by Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan, two of the biggest names in their respective sports. The latter is not only known for his record-setting career that spanned over fifteen NBA seasons but also for his line of shoes produced by Nike, Inc., the Air Jordans. His net worth is $3 billion according to Forbes.

Talking about his shoe collection since racing with the team, Tyler Reddick revealed that he now has 72 pairs of shoes. He told 2014 NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kevin Harvick on Kevin Harvick's Happy Hour podcast that he has an extensive shoe collection, and also talked about his favorite pair.

"I think the recent shipments got me up to 72," he said, when Harvick asked him about the pairs of shoes he has.

"My favorite pair, that I wear most of the time just because they're very very durable, I even wore them to the Bristol dirt race are the Travis Scott Phantoms. They're like an all black shoe. It has some white stitching but the material of the stitching is not very... like, it's very hard to stain."

Tyler Reddick added that sometimes he likes to match his sneakers' colors with the colors of the weekend, showing the true perks of racing for a team co-owned by Michael Jordan.

"If you know I am running the beast car having the shoe that's got some green in it, I've enjoyed wearing my yellow lightnings," Reddick said. "I do, kind of like to mix it up and wear a shoe that kind of goes along with the color scheme of the weekend."

Tyler Reddick feels 'added pressure' on racing with Kamui Kobayashi at COTA

Kamui Kobayashi is set to make his second NASCAR Cup Series start with 23XI at the Circuit of The Americas this weekend. He previously raced for the team last year at Indianapolis and finished in 33rd place.

However, Denny Hamlin recently revealed that his pace on the sim is faster this year, and he is optimistic about a much better result this time around. He also stated that Kobayashi was faster than Reddick on the simulator.

Speaking with Kevin Harvick, Tyler Reddick mentioned the "added pressure" he feels racing alongside Kamui Kobayashi.

"It’s added pressure. You know, I believe in his [Kamui Kobayashi] ability and what I’ve seen him do in a short time in the Next Gen car. I think back to his test, and just how quickly he’s able to adapt to this car really impressed me. I know for him, Indy didn’t go well, certainly not as well as he wanted it to."

The race at COTA, the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, is scheduled for March 24th this season.