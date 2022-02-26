"A lot of unknowns" - Tyler Reddick reveals what to expect at Auto Club Speedway 

Tyler Reddick, driving the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 No. 8 for Richard Childress Racing, has disclosed what he expects in this year’s Auto Club Speedway.

After two long years, NASCAR is finally back in Fontana for the Wise Power 400. It will take place at the two-mile D-shaped Auto Club Speedway on Sunday 27th February.

While speaking to the media, Tyler Reddick cited that:

“Heading back to Auto Club Speedway for the first time in two years and with the new Next Gen car will bring a lot of unknowns. It’s just that type of racetrack, even when you’ve got the best car, it’s easy to make mistakes and step over the line. This car has already proved it’s unforgiving, you’ve got to drive the daylights out of it, but it will fight you if you don’t respect it. Maybe the drivers will play it safe, maybe I’m wrong, but I expect some mistakes.”

He went ahead and added:

“I’m expecting a tire management approach. You’re going to really have to keep the tires underneath you, especially because it hasn’t been run on in so long.”

The race will not only mark the second race of the 2022 season, but it will also mark the second race for the Next Gen car.

Richard Childress Racing is happy with the return of Wise Power 400. They to Twitter, posting Tyler Reddick’s Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 No. 8, mentioning they are ready for the event.

Fontana Auto Club Speedway track will be hosting its first race of 2020. Last year's race at Fontana did not happen due to Covid-19 restrictions so much is to be expected from the two-mile Speedway.

Tyler Reddick previous performance at NASCAR Cup Series

Moreover, it will be Tyler Reddick’s second race in the Cup series to compete at Speedway.

Having joined the Cup Series in 2019, his first race at Auto Club Speedway was in 2020. As he enters his fourth season in the NASCAR Cup Series, he has not yet managed to claim a win.

The RCR driver also took part in the NASCAR Cup Series season opener, Daytona 500 on 20th February 2022. However, the race didn’t pan out as expected after his car spun out before hitting the wall, ending his race in agonizing fashion.

Prior to his promotion to the Cup Series, he was a two-time Xfinity Series Champion. Tyler Reddick secured the trophy for the first time in 2018 for JR Motorsports.

The young driver carried the same winning spirit into the 2019 season, clinching the championship for the second time, this time with Richard Childress Racing.

Having clinched the championship twice in a row, he became the first NASCAR driver to ever win two championships back-to-back.

