Tyler Reddick reveals what ruined his Daytona 500

Tyler Reddick's 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season did not start well. On Sunday’s Daytona 500, Reddick’s #8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 car spun, causing a multi-car wreck on Lap 152. As a result, he could not even finish the race.

The wreck saw Team Penske driver Joey Logano’s comeback attempt take a big blow. Several drivers spun out after Reddick was hit from behind. The incident turned out to be unfortunate for Reddick, Logano and Martin Truex Jr., who finished first in the first two stages of the 64th annual Daytona 500.

Explaining the incident on lap 152, Reddick said:

“We had a really fast 3CHI Chevrolet all week and felt really good after our team worked hard to make adjustments during today’s race. We had a part break which caused me to spin and wreck on the front stretch. With the shortage of parts for these new cars, that definitely puts more work on my team and that’s tough. I’m looking forward to getting to the west coast and improving our performance. The entire RCR team and everyone at ECR worked really hard to make these cars fast.”

Since this was just his fourth appearance at the Daytona, he will get more opportunities to win as the season moves ahead. A two-time Xfinity Series champion, Reddick will now be looking forward to making a strong comeback at Auto Club Speedway on February 28.

Daytona 500 saw two race-changing wrecks in last 10 laps

The last 10 laps of the 64th annual Daytona 500 were filled with thrillers and accidents. On lap 191, Kyle Larson apparently hit Kevin Harvick, who then hit Austin Cindric, but his car then spun out, causing a big wreck.

With seven laps to go, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was leading the race, but he collided with Chris Buescher entering the tri-oval at the front of the field. In a surprising statistic, 25 out of 40 drivers were involved in some kind of collision on Sunday’s Great American Race.

