"I just hope we don’t lose a track that is also really good for us" - Tyler Reddick rues NASCAR missing out on Road America after Chicago announcement

Tyler Reddick recently won his first cup race at Road America, becoming the second driver to win a Cup race at the venue since NASCAR made its return in 2021. Reddick outdueled Chase Elliott, the defending winner, and swiftly secured his first career win.

The two-time Xfinity champion is one of the youngest and most talented Cup drivers. He is currently in his third season as a full-time Cup driver and has already claimed a win.

The Richard Childress Racing driver, however, is worried about losing his favorite track, Road America. NASCAR has just confirmed the inclusion of the Chicago Street Course in the 2023 schedule.

The inaugural street race, according to NASCAR, will replace Road America, which has only hosted two Cup events. NASCAR's vice president, however, hinted that there might be a chance of returning to the track in the future but did not specify a date.

Following the replacement news, Tyler Reddick was among the drivers who gave their thoughts on NASCAR’s move. The Chevy driver cited the idea of street racing as thrilling, but on the other hand, he hopes Road America won’t be forgotten in the process.

In his statement, Reddick said:

“It seems like Chicago could work, so I’m excited for it. I just hope we don’t lose a track that is also really good for us, too.”

The Road America track race will remain one of Tyler Reddick’s memorable races in his racing record. Following the win, Reddick is among the drivers who will be contesting for the championship this year. Having collected two back-to-back championships in the Xfinity Series, Reddick is considered one of the top contenders to secure the 2022 Cup Series Championship.

Tyler Reddick looking forward to scoring more wins and a championship for Richard Childress Racing before moving out

Tyler Reddick currently ranks 13th in the drivers’ standings with 474 points and seven top-ten finishes, including five top-five finishes and a win. He also recently announced that he will be moving to 23XI Racing in 2024.

Before his move, the #8 driver stated that he’s looking forward to scoring more wins and a championship for Richard Childress Racing for the remainder of the 2022 season and the entire 2023 season.

Tyler Reddick has already stated that his move won’t affect his performance at all and he’ll stick to the business part of delivering what he promised Richard Childress. Although Richard Childress didn’t seem pleased with the move, he still believed Reddick was the guy to keep the team up there.

Meanwhile, 23XI Racing is one of the youngest NASCAR teams, so their eyes were wide open scouting for young and promising drivers, and eventually, they landed on Reddick.

His track record demonstrates why 23XI decided to sign him early. RCR might have slowed down by penning a deal with the driver, and they lost their chances with him.

