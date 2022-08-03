"We’ve still got a lot of racing left to do" - Tyler Reddick's crew chief feels they have a 'great shot at the championship'

Tyler Reddick’s second win of the season at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday night has been the talk of the town for the past few days. Reddick drove one of the fastest cars on the track, leading 38 laps of the 86 laps, surviving multiple restarts, and eventually edging Ross Chastain on the final lap.

Chastain finished second, but NASCAR whipped him with a penalty, costing him his runner-up position. Reddick’s latest win makes him the only driver to win two road course races in a row this season.

After taking the win at Indianapolis last weekend, his crew chief, Randall Burnett, confirmed that Reddick will still drive the #8 Chevrolet Camaro come 2023. Burnett feels they have a shot at Reddick to win the championship since they still have a lot of racing to do with the #8.

Speaking to the media, Burnett stated that they have had conversations with the group, and the best they can do is to put fast cars to win more races. He said:

“Well, you know, it’s one of those things. It’s a business deal. We’ve still got a lot of racing left to do with Tyler, and that’s what I told our guys. We’re all professionals. A lot of us, everybody in our team is veterans of the sport. We’ve all been around for a long time. We’ve seen drivers come and go and things move around, and that’s just part of our sport.”

With only one and a half seasons remaining before Reddick says goodbye, his crew, led by Burnett, is working hard to ensure they bring at least one championship to the team. With Austin Dillon sitting below the playoff cutline, Reddick is the only hope for RCR. The North Carolina-based outfit bagged its last championship in 1994 when Dale Earnhardt Sr. was crowned the champion.

2022 has been Tyler Reddick's best season so far

The 2022 season will be one of Tyler Reddick's most memorable as he has encountered different experiences: from winning his first career trophy to signing a new deal with a new team.

This entire transition happened in July. After clinching his first career win at Road America, Reddick accepted a new deal with 23XI Racing nine days after Toyota gave the team the go-ahead signal.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Toyota was doing a Zoom with 23XI and TRD’s David Wilson today when they unexpectedly announced the Tyler Reddick deal. This is how they did it: Toyota was doing a Zoom with 23XI and TRD’s David Wilson today when they unexpectedly announced the Tyler Reddick deal. This is how they did it: https://t.co/w7CbqXE5Tp

The deal raised different discussions concerning his future at Richard Childress Racing, considering team owner Childress received the news the morning before Toyota and 23XI went live for the big announcement. Tyler Reddick's contract with 23XI Racing will commence in 2024, and many wondered how he would survive the next one-and-a-half seasons at RCR.

After a back and forth discussion on his move to 23XI, Reddick hoped a win would smoothen his relationship with his boss, and eventually, his wish came true. He currently ranks fifth in drivers’ standings with two wins and 549 points.

