23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick's partner, Alexa DeLeon, gave a playful response to NASCAR on Instagram after Reddick's first win of the season in the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 21st.

The victory lane of Talladega track witnessed 23XI team's co-owner Michael Jordan accompanying Reddick's 4-year-old son Beau for the first time this season. The #45 Toyota driver sneaked past the major wreck that took place on the final lap of the 500-mile race at Talladega by 0.208 seconds.

To celebrate Reddick's win, NASCAR's Instagram caption stated:

"Monday mornings are better when you win"

The #45 Camry driver's fiancé Alexa reposted NASCAR's post with a quirky response describing her and the 23XI team's celebration that lasted the whole night. Her caption stated:

"The bags under my eyes and this caption are telling very different stories."

Besides supporting Reddick behind the wheel in the NASCAR Championships, Alexa's life is busy professionally. She is a dedicated social healthcare worker and a social media influencer on Instagram.

The 28-year-old works with West Kent, a group that offers free mental health support. She is also the founder of Sembration Opita, a non-profit organization that carries out reforestation in Neiva, Huila, Colombia.

Tyler Reddick's fiancé is gearing up for a photogenic face before July

Alexa DeLeon, fiancé of 23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick, hinted at a joyous celebration for the couple in an Instagram post.

Reddick has established himself as a prominent driver in the NASCAR Cup Series. Apart from his victory celebration last Sunday (April 21) at GEICO 500 in Talladega, the couple is likely prepping themselves for a wedding celebration later this year.

In the social media post, she conveyed her commitment to working on her perfect smile and becoming as photogenic as her partner. Alexa DeLeon's post was captioned:

"POV: your fiancé is the funniest person you know and is more photogenic than you! A permanent post so I remember to work on my soft smiles before July "😋

With the victory at Talladega, the #45 Toyota driver stands fifth in the overall standings after 10 races with 316 points to his name. Moreover, he has become one of the contenders for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship later this season.

