Tyler Reddick's fiancé Alexa DeLeon vows to work on her "soft smiles,” says her beau is more “photogenic” than her

Ahead of their imminent marriage, 23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick's fiance Alexa DeLeon has promised to perfect her photo face, while acknowledging he is more photogenic than her.

Reddick recently finished 30th in the Food City 500. His current season has a solitary top-five and two top-10 finishes from five races. The 28-year-old's best result came at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where he finished P2 behind Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson.

The California native will next be seen at the NASCAR EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix race, scheduled to flag off on the Circuit of the Americas on March 24, at 3.30 PM ET. The 3.426-mile track witnessed the 23XI Racing driver reign last year, and the onus is on him to defend his title.

Apart from gearing up for his sixth Cup Series stint, Tyler Reddick is also preparing for his marriage with Alexa DeLeon. The former's fiance shared an Instagram post featuring photos of the duo. DeLeon added that she wants to perfect her smile before July, hinting at a potential date for their marriage.

Alexa conveyed her commitment, captioning:

"POV: your fiancé is the funniest person you know and is more photogenic than you! A permanent post so I remember to work on my soft smiles before July 😋"

Tyler Reddick and Daniel Suarez indulge in friendly banter at a signing event

Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez broke his 2023 winless streak after sealing the top spot in a three-wide photo finish at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. He was followed by Ryan Blaney, who fell shy of 0.003 seconds, finishing P2, and Kyle Busch, finishing P3 by a margin of 0.007 seconds.

Where on one side Suarez reigned supreme, the other saw Tyler Reddick get involved in the biggest crash in AMS' history. A total of 16 drivers saw their weekend destroyed, and the #45 Toyota was among them.

A few weeks after his enthralling win, the Mexican driver was busy penning down autographs for his ardent fans at Walmart. It was there that Reddick tried to prank Suarez by surprising the latter with his unexpected arrival. The 23XI Racing driver shared the banter on his X (formerly Twitter) account:

"Hey [Daniel Suarez], huge fan, will you sign my case? I got to see your win at Atlanta but I was on the back straightaway. I had to see the replay. I was there though."

Suarez replied:

"You were in your house."

Tyler Reddick said:

"But they say, 'Yeah Daniel won,' and I'm like, 'Okay, well I didn't get to see it.'"

