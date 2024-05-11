Tyler Reddick's throwback weekend surprise leaves wife Alexa DeLeon in shock: "Oh my God, No"

Tyler Reddick caught his wife Alexa DeLeon and son Beau by surprise after revealing his brand-new look to his family.

With NASCAR Cup Series gearing up for "Throwback Weekend" at Darlington Raceway later this weekend, 23XI Racing driver Reddick is bringing an all-new look for the event. Taking to his Instagram handle, the 28-year-old driver shared a heartfelt moment as he shaved off his signature beard, revealing a fresh-faced look that left his wife, Alexa DeLeon, in utter shock.

Reacting to his look, his wife DeLeon yelled:

"Oh my god! No!"

The winner of the NASCAR Cup race at Talladega earlier this year, Reddick also caught the reactions of his four-year-old son Beau. The 23XI Racing driver later took to his Instagram handle to share snippets of his fresh no-beard look.

In addition to the personal transformation, Reddick also unveiled the throwback paint scheme for his No. 45 car, paying homage to NASCAR legend Tim Richmond's iconic No. 29 car from the 1982 Daytona International Speedway. The design, revealed by MoneyLion on Thursday morning, mirrors Richmond's memorable scheme.

Tyler Reddick has enjoyed a successful stint at the Darlington Raceway. The 23XI Racing driver has notched up three top-5 finishes in the last four NASCAR Cup races at the venue.

Tyler Reddick sheds more light on Darlington paint scheme

In 1982, Tim Richmond had joined a start-up team called Fast Company Limited. However, he failed to qualify for the team's planned debut at the Daytona 500 race. A rather underwhelming partnership between the two came to a premature end, but was enough for Reddick to get inspiration for his Darlington paint scheme.

Tyler Reddick's decision to honor Richmond's legacy stems from a deep appreciation for the sport's heritage and the untold stories behind its legendary figures. Reflecting on Richmond's journey, Reddick expressed admiration for the lesser-known chapters of the late driver's career. He said (via NASCAR.com):

"For me, it’s one that hasn’t got a lot of attention, but has a unique story. What happened in Daytona, it’s just a part of Tim’s career path at probably a point in his career that wasn’t recognized as much as some of his other rides he was a part of. So for me, I think that aspect of it made it fun."

This isn't the first time Reddick has paid homage to Richmond on the track. In 2018, during his tenure with Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series, Reddick sported the Old Milwaukee colors and sponsorship reminiscent of Richmond's tenure with team owner Raymond Beadle from 1983 to 1985.