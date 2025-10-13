Tyler Reddick’s wife Alexa asks fans for prayers as she shares health update on son Rookie

Tyler Reddick’s wife, Alexa, posted a picture of their infant son, Rookie, as the little munchkin battles a terrible health condition. Rookie, the second of Tyler and Alexa Reddick's two boys, reportedly has a tumor in his chest that is affecting his heart.

Rookie is about to undergo extensive kidney removal surgery this coming Tuesday, October 14. After it’s done, the toddler will return to the Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit at the Atrium Health Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, North Carolina. Urging her fans on Instagram to pray for little Rookie, Alexa wrote in her story,

“Rookie will have surgery Tuesday. He will return to CVICU where they will monitor his heart and BP while his renin slowly drops. Please keep lifting our cookie up in prayer.”

(Source: Alexa Reddick/Instagram)

Rookie was born on May 25, 2025, the day this year’s Coca-Cola 600 was held at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Following the birth of his son in the early hours of the day, Tyler Reddick competed in the crown jewel race, eventually finishing 26th.

Reddick is currently in his sixth full season in the NASCAR Cup Series, driving the No. 45 for 23XI Racing. 33 races into the 2025 season, the two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion sits ninth in the driver standings with 2187 points, seven top-fives and 13 top-10s to his name.

Tyler Reddick made the playoffs this year on points but was ousted from contention ahead of the Round of 8. The first of the three-race segment was held on Sunday, October 12, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Reddick finished the race in P5, marking his seventh top five of the season.

Tyler Reddick can still contend for a win over the next few weeks, leading to the Championship 4 race at Phoenix on November 2. Next up for him is the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. Scheduled for next Sunday, October 19, fans can watch the race on Peacock (2 pm ET) or listen to live radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Tyler Reddick’s wife responds to confusion regarding their infant son’s heart or kidney transplant

When Alexa first posted about Rookie’s condition on September 28, several Tyler Reddick fans were confused about whether the baby boy needed a heart transplant or a kidney transplant. So, Alexa took to Instagram and posted another update on her son’s health, explaining that he doesn’t need either of the two.

The tumor in Rookie’s heart has been choking the renal vein and renal artery, which means that his heart wasn’t getting enough blood flow. This caused the heart to enlarge. Furthermore, one of his kidneys wasn’t working anymore as a result of being cut off from the blood supply. Detailing the same, Alexa wrote in her post,

“They expect his heart to fully recover because it was just an innocent bystander. We have answers but a journey ahead to bring our little Cookie home. We're happy, we're talking, blowing bubbles, playing,& interacting with every nurse & doctor that comes in his room.”

She concluded by thanking everyone who had been reaching out to them during the family's battle with Rookie’s health scare.

