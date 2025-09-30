Tyler Reddick’s wife Alexa provides health update on son Rookie after transfusion

Two-time Xfinity Series champion Tyler Reddick recently competed in the Cup Series race, the Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by ESPN Bet at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, September 28, 2025. But there was something else important going on in his mind, other than crossing the finish line in first place, as his four-month-old son was hospitalized.

Following that, Reddick's wife, Alexa, shared an update on their son's health on Instagram. In the story, Mrs. Reddick held Rookie in her hands with multiple health monitoring machines attached to the four-month-old. However, Reddick's son looked much better in the image and posed with a smile on his face.

The infant went for a transfusion after showing signs of heart failure. He was hospitalized at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, North Carolina, where he underwent tests in the cardiovascular intensive care unit. Reflecting on Rookie's improved condition, Tyler Reddick's wife captioned the story:

"Came off oxygen today, got some answers & perked right up after a transfusion!"

Alexa Reddick with Rookie Reddick in the hospital (Source: @alexareddick_ via Instagram)

In a follow-up story, Rookie was seen playing with his blanket in the intensive care unit, and Alexa showcased her gratitude to everyone for their prayers. She wrote:

"He's saying thank you all for your prayers & kind messages!"

Despite his son's critical condition, Tyler Reddick competed in the Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by ESPN Bet at Kansas Speedway and finished among the top ten drivers. Reddick secured a P7 finish after qualifying 12th for the 267-lap race.

Tyler Reddick and Alexa named their first son over a bet during his NASCAR Xfinity Series days

In 2019, 23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick's wife, Alexa, was pregnant with their first child while he was competing full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship for Richard Childress Racing. During that time, the couple disagreed on what to name their firstborn.

Reddick wanted to name him Beau, but Alexa had a different name in mind and was stuck on Ryker. To settle the dispute, Mrs. Reddick suggested making a bet with her husband. She pointed out that if Tyler Reddick won the championship, he could name their firstborn son.

"I thought it was cute, but that was not my first choice," Alexa said. "I was pretty stuck on Ryker at that point, and he was not hopping on that train. If you know Tyler, once he gets his mind on something, it’s stuck."

After a successful stint with JR Motorsports in 2018 and winning the championship, Tyler Reddick was in a different league in 2019. The Richard Childress Racing driver secured six wins in the season and claimed his second Xfinity Series title.

"I don’t know what came over me," she said. "I guess pregnancy brain is a real thing, and one day I was like, 'Listen, you win this championship, you can name him whatever you want, but I don’t want you calling him anything until you are in victory lane holding up that championship trophy in Miami.'"

"I shook on it, and here we are, and now the baby’s name is going to be Beau."

Tyler Reddick currently competes for 23XI Racing in the Cup Series. He is currently struggling to secure his spot in the Round of Eight this season, as he ranks 29 points below the cutoff line.

