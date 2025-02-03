Tyler Reddick’s wife Alexa shares a heartwarming video of son Beau’s two-word shoutout for 23XI Racing star 

Tyler Reddick’s wife Alexa Reddick (formerly DeLeon) posted a story of their son Beau wishing him luck on his start in the Clash at the Bowman Gray Stadium on Instagram.

Alexa Reddick is a passionate social worker and environmental advocate. Known for her philanthropic efforts, she actively supports mental health initiatives through her work with West Kent, an organization that provides free mental health support to young people. Additionally, she founded Sembration Opita, a nonprofit dedicated to reforestation and environmental education in the Dominican Republic, honoring her heritage as the daughter of late MLB pitcher Jose DeLeon.

The 29-year-old 23XI Racing driver and Alexa married on July 25, 2024, in a beautiful ceremony at Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, after dating for six years. They share a four-year-old son named Beau, born in January 2020. Their engagement took place in May 2023, with Alexa humorously revealing that she proposed to Tyler after he had been dropping hints for years. The Reddick family currently resides in Mooresville, North Carolina.

Alexa posted a video of their son wishing his father good luck ahead of the season opener on Instagram. It read:

"Cmon daddy"- Beau

Tyler Reddick's wife Alexa's story of son Beau - Source: via @alexareddick_ on Instagram

Tyler Reddick enters the 2025 NASCAR season with significant momentum and exciting personal news. As a driver for 23XI Racing, he is coming off a successful 2024 season where he clinched the regular-season championship and secured three impressive wins, including notable victories at Talladega and Michigan. His stellar performance has solidified his reputation as a competitive force in the NASCAR Cup Series, and he aims to build on that success in the upcoming season.

In addition to his professional achievements, Reddick recently announced that he and his wife, Alexa, are expecting their second child in June 2025. This personal milestone adds to his already ambitious goals for the season.

Tyler Reddick and Alexa decided their first child's name over a bet

Tyler Reddick poses with wife Alexa after the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway - Source: Getty

Tyler and Alexa Reddick initially disagreed on the name of their baby while they were still expecting. While Tyler wanted the name to be Beau, Alexa chose to go with Ryker. She recalled how they resolved this argument.

"I thought it was cute, but that was not my first choice," Alexa said. "I was pretty stuck on Ryker at that point and he was not hopping on that train. If you know Tyler, once he gets his mind on something, it’s stuck."

"I don’t know what came over me," she said. "I guess pregnancy-brain is a real thing, and one day I was like, ‘Listen, you win this championship, you can name him whatever you want, but I don’t want you calling him anything until you are in victory lane holding up that championship trophy in Miami."

"I shook on it and here we are and now the baby’s name is going to Beau."

Tyler Reddick is expected to become a father once again as he gears up for the 2025 NASCAR season, and fans can only hope that this drive fuels him to the very summit once again.

