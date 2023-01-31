Tyler Reddick set to race in limited NASCAR Xfinity series this season with Sam Hunt Racing

Two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Tyler Reddick will pilot the #24 Toyota GR Supra at Sam Hunt Racing for a limited NASCAR Xfinity series schedule in the 2023 season, the team announced last week. The 27-year-old will make his first start of the season at Auto Club Speedway next month. The rest of his schedule, including sponsorship details, is yet to be announced.

Having Tyler Reddick in an Xfinity ride is a solid move for Sam Hunt Racing as they continue to expand their program. The 2023 Xfinity season will be SHR’s third full-time season and first as a two-charter team.

In a statement, the owner of the organization, Sam Hunt, said:

"It's an honor to have Tyler, a multi-time Xfinity Series champion, join our team during a pivotal and incredible year for our company. The excitement is already high heading into 2023 as we're growing to a two-car, full-time operation, and to have his understanding of this series and these cars is invaluable. We're excited to have him and his experience behind the wheel of one of our cars as our program continues to grow."

Tyler Reddick is looking forward to drive for Sam Hunt Racing during the 2023 Xfinity Series season

Tyler Reddick won two back-to-back Xfinity titles in 2018 and 2019 before moving to the Cup Series in 2020 with Richard Childress Racing. In his five Xfinity seasons, he has won 10 races, 38 top-five finishes, 58 top-10 finishes and 901 laps led for an 11.6 average finish in 96 starts.

In a statement released by the Sam Hunt Racing team, Reddick said:

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to run some races in the Xfinity Series with Sam Hunt Racing. This is a big year for their team as they move to full-time racing with two cars, and I’m excited to be a part of helping them grow. This is also another great chance to get in a few more races with Team Toyota. As I’ve been preparing for my first season with 23XI Racing in the Cup Series, I’ve been really impressed at the resources provided by Toyota, so I know we’ll show up to the track with a chance to win.”

Tyler Reddick will drive a GR Supra for the first time in the series, having moved to the Toyota Racing family for the 2023 season. He will also pilot the #45 Toyota Camry TRD in the Cup Series at 23XI Racing.

