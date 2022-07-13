Tyler Reddick signs up for Michael Jordan’s NASCAR team 23XI Racing for 2024; to partner Bubba Wallace Jr. and Kurt Busch

Tyler Reddick, who currently drives the #8 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing, will join the 23XI Racing team in 2024. On Tuesday, team co-owner and current Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin announced the news that Reddick will be part of the organization from 2024 and it’s a multi-year deal.

Reddick will remain at Richard Childress Racing until the 2023 season as they have picked up the option on his contract for the end of next year. The two-time Xfinity Series champion recently earned his maiden Cup win with the RCR team at Road America.

In a press release, 23XI Racing president Steve Lauletta said:

“Announcing a driver over a year before he will be racing with 23XI is a little unprecedented, but Tyler [Reddick] was the driver we wanted and we did not want to miss the opportunity to bring him to our team. In making the announcement now, the team has ample time to prepare for 2024 on the business side as we expect interest from potential partners and continue to see strong engagement from our current partners.”

After the announcement of Reddick’s surprise move for 2024, RCR released a statement on Twitter that expressed disappointment about the timing of the announcement.

See the Tweet below:

The Corning, California native is considered a potential and aggressive driver in the sport. As a hard-working driver, he has emerged as one of the most improved drivers this season compared to the previous one.

Before Tyler Reddick’s maiden victory, he had five runner-up finishes with Richard Childress Racing. In the ongoing Cup Series season, he has led 278 laps and posted five top-five and seven top-10 finishes. He currently sits 15th with 458 points in the latest Cup Series points table.

“Look forward to how I can contribute to the organization” - Tyler Reddick on his new deal with 23XI Racing

In a virtual interview after signing the deal with 23XI Racing, Tyler Reddick stated that he was excited to have the opportunity to join the team and is looking forward to how he can contribute to the team. He later said that his focus remained on his current Richard Childress Racing team in winning races and championships for them.

Reddick said:

“I’m thrilled to have the chance to join this team and look forward to how I can contribute to the organization. 23XI has accomplished a lot in the less than two full seasons they’ve been in the garage, and I can’t wait to be a part of that continued success. Until then, my focus remains on my current team, winning races and being competitive.”

Bubba Wallace Jr. and Kurt Busch, the other drivers of 23XI Racing, will be back in 2023, said Lauletta. He, however, did not mention if their deal will end in 2023. It will be interesting to see if Reddick will have a third car or the #23 or the #45 in 2024.

