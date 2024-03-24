Tyler Reddick wouldn't be surprised if Ty Gibbs gets his maiden win at COTA: "He's hard on himself and wants to win races"

Tyler Reddick is confident of Ty Gibbs winning his maiden NASCAR Cup Series race soon as he feels his skills are immense on the track along with his pace.

Gibbs made his full-time Cup Series debut in 2023 with Joe Gibbs Racing. Despite earning 771 points in his debut season and showcasing impressive racecraft, he hasn't secured a victory yet.

Tyler Reddick believes that Gibbs could clinch his first win at any moment, perhaps even this weekend at the Circuit of The Americas. He told the media:

"He’s just been learning a lot and his speed is certainly there. You think of his experience level in the Cup Series and how tough that transition can be. I think he is doing very very well."

"He is hard on himself and wants to win races as any driver does when they come to Cup Series, but he is right there. It’s just a matter of time. There’s no line to it," Reddick added.

Reddick added:

"You just see the speed he brings to the race track, his ability, his racecraft improving. It could be any weekend. It could be this weekend, it could be the next. He’s got a lot of speed."

Tyler Reddick opens up about feeling "added pressure" against Kamui Kobayashi

Kamui Kobayashi will make his second NASCAR Cup Series appearance at COTA for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix. He'll be racing for 23XI, just as he did last year at Indianapolis and will join full-time racers Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick among others.

As Kobayashi prepares to make his entry, Tyler Reddick spoke about the "added pressure" he feels racing against the former WEC champion.

"It’s added pressure," Reddick said on the Happy Hour podcast. "You know, I believe in his [Kamui Kobayashi] ability and what I’ve seen him do in a short time in the Next Gen car. I think back to his test, and just how quickly he’s able to adapt to this car really impressed me. I know for him, Indy didn’t go well, certainly not as well as he wanted it to."

Denny Hamlin also praised Kobayashi for his impressive pace on the racing simulator. Hamlin mentioned that the Japanese's extensive experience in various racing series proves beneficial in NASCAR.