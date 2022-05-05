"This team deserves better" - Tyler Reddick takes the blame for poor performance at Dover Motor Speedway

Tyler Reddick was among the few drivers who had a bumpy weekend at the Monster Mile during the 2022 DuraMAX Drydene 400.

The Richard Childress Racing driver posted a 30th place finish, which prolonged his struggles after he collected a 39th finish at Talladega the week before Dover.

His troubles began on Saturday during the single-car qualifying race where he collected pole No. 26. Following a disappointing race at Talladega and qualifying, Tyler Reddick convinced himself things were going to get better once he hit the track.

However, when the race went green, things on the ground turned rocky. He admitted that his No. 8 needed a lot of adjustments after practice and the qualifying race.

The race was later interrupted due to rain showers that delayed the race for several minutes before NASCAR decided to reschedule it to Monday afternoon.

Following the rescheduling of the race, Tyler Reddick felt he was going to get all the adjustments he wanted to improve on Monday.

However, things went south for him after he kissed the wall several times and was unable to bounce back. Despite having a rough day, he managed to sit in the top five at some points.

ERIK'S NASCAR REPORT @ERIKSNASCAR Caution: Lap 343



Tyler Reddick spins and makes contact with the wall Caution: Lap 343Tyler Reddick spins and makes contact with the wall https://t.co/Mo4BCudPjj

After two back-to-back poor performances, the No. 8 driver feels like the RCR deserves better. He hopes he will deliver a better performance at Darlington this coming weekend.

In a media interaction after Dover, Tyler Reddick said:

"Even though this was a really tough weekend for our No. 8 Guaranteed Rate Chevrolet team, we never gave up and I am so proud of everyone at RCR for that. We started out needing a lot of adjustments after practice and qualifying. With the rain on Sunday, we were using those laps in the beginning to see how our car was driving. We thought we had found the right adjustments on Sunday in order to improve our performance on Monday, but it was still a challenging day."

He added:

"This team deserves better and we will be stronger and better at Darlington."

Tyler Reddick's performance improvement in the 2022 season

Ahead of the 2022 season, Kyle Larson had predicted Tyler Reddick was going to have a fruitful season, judging by his aggressiveness. Well, it seems he might be right and wrong at the same time. Reddick has been unpredictable.

He began the season on the wrong foot, recording two consecutive disappointing performances. Since then, he has been an average performer, collecting four top-10 finishes, including three top-five finishes.

The No. 8 driver finished as the runner-up in the Bristol Dirt race, but when he landed in Talladega, he was welcomed by an engine failure a few minutes after the race took off, finishing 39th.

Edited by Adam Dickson