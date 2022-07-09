"Really drains you mentally" - Tyler Reddick talks about racing at NASCAR superspeedways like Atlanta

The 2022 Kwik Trip 250 winner, Tyler Reddick, will be hitting the city of Hampton, Georgia, this weekend for the 2022 Quaker State 400 at the newly revamped Atlanta Motor Speedway. This is the second time NASCAR will visit the track this season after its first visit on March 20, 2022.

RCR @RCRracing



@TylerReddick | @3ChiRACING NASCAR's newest winner will be hanging out at the @3ChiCanna display on Sunday. Stop by and get an autograph! NASCAR's newest winner will be hanging out at the @3ChiCanna display on Sunday. Stop by and get an autograph! @TylerReddick | @3ChiRACING https://t.co/SVRxK2Fdha

After an impressive finish at Road America, Reddick is now ready to set a new superspeedway record at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Since the season debut, the driver has struggled with all the superspeedway tracks. He posted a P35 finish at Daytona, P28 at Atlanta, and P39 at Talladega Superspeedway.

In a media interview earlier this week, Tyler Reddick was asked how mentally draining this year’s Atlanta race was. He replied:

“We’re zipping around a mile-and-a-half at really high speeds, running upper 180s (miles per hour) for the entire lap. Not a lot of rest down the straightaways and the corners are so long and all the aggressive pack racing that we had really drains you mentally.”

Despite those challenges, Reddick still feels it is one of the most exciting tracks he he will race this season, considering it’s a superspeedway.

Tyler Reddick's performance in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season

Last time around in Atlanta, Tyler Reddick was running in the top five trying to take control, but he ended up with a flat tire that led his #8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 to spin and collect several cars. Following the damage, Reddick was done for the day, posting a disappointing P28 finish.

After Atlanta, he claimed a top-five finish at the Circuit of America, neutralizing the Atlanta results. In Richmond and Martinsville, he secured a P12 and P18. The Bristol Dirt Race served as a game-changer after he posted a P2 finish for the first time this season.

After a spectacular finish at Bristol, the Talladega race went against him after he posted a P39 finish. During the race, his timing belt failed in the early stages, and his car was pushed to the pit road. His crew engineer couldn’t solve the problem instantly, which is how his day ended.

Reddick is hoping to collect his second career win at the Atlanta Motor Speedway this Sunday, on July 10, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far