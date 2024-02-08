Tyler Reddick and Ty Gibbs to be sponsored by returning primary sponsor SiriusXM during 2024 NASCAR Cup season

23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick and Joe Gibbs Racing's Ty Gibbs will welcome returning primary sponsor SiriusXM into NASCAR this season. The two Toyota-affiliated drivers will be sponsored by the broadcasting giant during several stages of the 2024 Cup Series season.

Tyler Reddick will sport the brand's colors on three occasions this year, debuting his unique paint scheme at Richmond, followed by a return at Gateway Motorsports Park and New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Ty Gibbs will be seen with the broadcasting company's official colors on his #54 Toyota Camry XSE on two occasions, at the Bristol Motor Speedway and the Kansas Speedway.

Reddick elaborated on his relationship with SiriusXM over the years and told NBC Sports:

"I’ve got to know a lot of people from SiriusXM really well over the years. It’s really cool to have them on the car, and look forward to trying to find victory lane with them this year."

It will be interesting to see how Reddick and Gibbs perform behind the wheel of the newly redesigned Toyota Cup car during the 2024 Cup Series season.

How did Tyler Reddick perform during 2024 NASCAR Busch Light Clash?

23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick secured a top-15 finish at the 2024 NASCAR Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum as the season kicked off with the exhibition-style event.

Having had his fair share of run-ins with Trackhouse Racing's Ross Chastain during as well as after the race, Reddick ultimately finished in P14. The #45 Toyota Camry XSE driver's teammate Bubba Wallace managed a P12 finish, with his own set of tussles on the Bullring-style track.

Both Wallace and Reddick are expected to excel at the upcoming NASCAR crown jewel event, the Daytona 500. The iconic 500-mile-long race at the 2.5-mile tri-oval will see both drivers push the newly designed Toyota Cup car to its limits, testing what is being speculated to be a more refined and ultimately faster superspeedway racer.