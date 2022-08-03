"As long as I’m racing here, I’m going to do everything I can to win races" - Tyler Reddick wants to 'win a championship or two' with his RCR team

Tyler Reddick recently won the 2022 NASCAR Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, cementing his road course driving capabilities. The Corning, California native began at the pole and went ahead to cross the victory lane, becoming one of the few drivers to convert a pole into a win this season.

The Verizon 200 marked his second career and season win. The RCR driver has harvested his two wins on road course tracks. He carried his first career win at NASCAR’s third road course race at Road America on July 3rd.

Before heading to Indianapolis, Tyler Reddick had a fruitful weekend at Pocono, where he took second place despite finishing fourth. He completed his assignment perfectly this weekend, clinching the pole in the qualifying race, and before calling it a day, he had led 38 laps.

After penning the deal, Reddick assured team owner Richard Childress that he would do everything to deliver wins, and a few weeks later, he delivered on his assurances.

In a media interaction after the race, the young driver claimed that his main focus is to bring in more wins and probably a championship or two, saying:

“I’ve told him (Richard Childress) that as long as I’m racing here, I’m going to do everything I can to win races for this team, and I would love to win a championship or two with this team.”

He added, saying:

“I’m going to be more committed. I feel like the older I get, the smarter you get, the more you find ways to work really hard, and I’m just going to work as hard as I can for this team.”

The Indy win not only earned him a trophy and champagne-soaked kissing brick but also repaired his relationship with his boss, which became shaky after his 23XI Racing deal on July 12th. Reddick signed the 23XI deal nine days after winning his first race, and Childress wasn’t impressed with the move.

Richard Childress joined Tyler Reddick to celebrate the win at Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Tyler Reddick’s boss Richard Childress, who joined the team’s crew and Reddick’s young family in celebration, confirmed that the #8 Chevy driver will still pilot it in 2023.

After the deal went down, Childress cited how he stayed up most nights thinking about what he’ll do next since the announcement caught him off-guard. Before the announcement, he was on the hunt for Reddick's next sponsor, who would have kept him on the team for several years.

Reddick and Childress are now on the same page, and their main goal is to bring the championship home. The 26-year-old is the only shot RCR has to win a championship this year and heading to the playoffs with two wins is a plus for the team.

While he is busy trying to accomplish his mission at RCR, on the other hand, 23XI Racing is preparing for his 2024 arrival. At the time of the announcement, nothing was mentioned about his future ride, but Denny Hamlin said they were working on it. Judging from the look of things, Tyler Reddick might take over the #45 Toyota Camry from Kurt Busch, who has hinted at several of his retirement plans.

