Tyler Reddick wins pole position for Charlotte Roval playoff race

Tyler Reddick of 23XI Racing has clinched the pole position for the upcoming Cup Series playoff race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

This victory comes as a monumental boost for Reddick, who was perched on the bubble ahead of the final playoff race of the second round in the Cup Series playoffs.

During the qualifying session, Reddick blazed through the track with a blistering lap of 102.839 mph, piloting the No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota to the forefront.

Sharing the all-Toyota front row with Reddick will be Christopher Bell, who overcame an early scrape against the outside wall during practice.

Daniel Suárez clinched the third position in the qualifying session, while bubble-bound Bubba Wallace and Kyle Busch rounded out the top five, making up for what could be a potential game-changing qualifying round for the playoffs.

AJ Allmendinger will be starting from the sixth position, ahead of the already eliminated Chase Elliott and Joey Logano, both of whom will take up the seventh and eighth spot on the grid.

Denny Hamlin lost control of the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota with only a minute remaining, bringing out the red flag. He will start the race from the ninth position. Ty Gibbs will round out the top 10.

Ross Chastain, also teetering on the edge of playoff advancement, will launch his bid from the 12th position, preceding Martin Truex Jr.,while Kyle Larson's early crash during the practice stage has put him on the back-end of the grid at 36th.

Starting grid for the NASCAR Cup Series race in Charlotte Roval

1) Tyler Reddick (45)

2) Christopher Bell (20)

3) Daniel Suarez (99)

4) Bubba Wallace (23)

5) Kyle Busch (18)

6) A.J. Allmendinger (16)

7) Joey Logano (22)

8) Chase Elliott (9)

9) Denny Hamlin (11)

10) Ty Gibbs (54)

11) Martin Truex Jr. (19)

12) Ross Chastain (1)

13) Michael McDowell (34)

14) William Byron (24)

15) Austin Dillon (3)

16) Alex Bowman (48)

17) Ryan Blaney (12)

18) Ryan Preece (47)

19) Brad Keselowski (6)

20) Chris Buescher (17)

21) Aric Almirola (10)

22) Kevin Harvick (4)

23) Erik Jones (43)

24) Corey LaJoie (7)

25) Justin Haley (31)

26) Mike Rockenfeller (42)

27) Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47)

28) Josh Bilicki (78)

29) Austin Cindric (2)

30) Chase Briscoe (14)

31) Harrison Burton (21)

32) Todd Gilliland (51)

33) Austin Hill (6)

34) Zane Smith (38)

35) Andy Lally (15)

36) Kyle Larson (5)

37) Ty Dillon (7)