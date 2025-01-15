Tyler Tomassi sends gratitude message to Carl Long as he joins MBM Motorsports for Xfinity races

Tyler Tomassi, who is set to make his debut in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with MBM Motorsports, shared a message of gratitude for the team owner on social media.

MBM Motorsports announced on Wednesday that Tomassi, a 21-year-old driver will race in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season. He will drive the No. 66 Ford Mustang in two races: at Martinsville Speedway on March 29 and Bristol Motor Speedway on April 12.

The West Greenwich, Rhode Island native had raced in two NASCAR Truck Series events in 2024 and wrote a message on X to thank the team and owner Carl Long.

"I’m excited to announce that I’ll be making select Xfinity Series starts this season with MBM Motorsports! Huge thanks to Carl Long and the whole MBM team for this amazing opportunity! Excited for my debut on March 29th at Martinsville Speedway," Tomassi wrote.

David Starr and Chad Finchum made two starts each in the No. 66 car last year.

Tomassi drove for Young's Motorsports and Reaume Brothers Racing last season in the Truck Series with his best finish being 31st at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. He also raced in the ARCA Menards Series in 2024.

Tomassi, who will be the first Xfinity Series driver from Rhode Island in 25 years, will debut at the 250-lap famous short track in Martinsville. In addition to the Xfinity races, Tomassi will also race in two Truck Series races with Reaume Brothers Racing at Nashville and Bristol later in the year.

"Looking forward to putting Tyler behind the wheel" - MBM Motorsports owner Carl Long

Carl Long, the owner of MBM Motorsports, was excited about the new addition to the team's No. 66 car, which includes another part-time driver Chad Finchum. Tomassi will be the 18th driver to debut in the Xfinity Series with MBM.

"MBM is where a lot of young drivers get their start. I am looking forward to putting Tyler behind the wheel to begin his Xfinity Series career. If all goes well, this should develop into even more races. Who knows, Tyler may have a shot at his first Cup Series start here in the next few years," said Long.

Meanwhile, NASCAR has denied MBM Motorsports' No. 66 Cup car driver Mike Wallace entry to the Daytona 500. Former NASCAR driver, Wallace wanted to qualify for the Daytona 500 at 65-years-old, but was blocked from the event because of his lack of recent experience in major motorsports.

MBM is looking for a new driver and sponsor for the No. 66 car.

