“Typical rush hour Chicago traffic”: NASCAR fans react as Carson Hocevar causes major mid-race pileup

Carson Hocevar caused quite the traffic pile-up during lap 4 of the 2025 Chicago Street Race in the NASCAR Cup Series, according to some fans online. Hocevar spun his #77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet after hitting two walls on the street course.
The multi-car crash included many drivers like Ty Dillon, Brad Keselowski, Daniel Suarez, Todd Gilliland, Riley Herbst and Will Brown. The crash caused a red flag for the debris and set the tone for the rest of the race, including multiple cautions. Hocevar’s crash was shared on X by NASCAR:
One of the fans reacted to the big pile-up due to the crash and said:
"Typical Chicago rush hour traffic."
Another fan said:
"Looks like everyday Chicago traffic!"
While another fan added:
"Drivers about to line up outside Hocevar's trailer."
A fan suggested a method to avoid further crashes on circuits like this:
"Too bad this is their first road course race, maybe for the next race @NASCAR could place a yellow or red light at the entrance to blind corners to... idk maybe warn of an accident ahead!"
This mishap was simply part of a race weekend full of other incidents, including practice crashes featuring other stars of the series, like Chase Elliott and William Byron, who also had damage and had to start from the rear of the field.
Hocevar’s crash on Lap 4 was a turning point in the race, and was demonstrative of the hardships associated with racing on a tight and unforgiving street circuit like Chicago’s Grant Park course.
Carson Hocevar on the uncertain future of NASCAR's Chicago Street Race
Carson Hocevar shared his thoughts ahead of the 2025 Chicago Street Race, expressing that while the event suits his racing style and benefits his sponsor Zeig Auto Group, he believes NASCAR has enough road courses on the schedule. He appreciates the uniqueness of the Chicago Street Course, but would prefer to see the traditional Chicagoland race return, as it might allow for more competitive opportunities for local teams.
"I mean, we have a lot of road courses. I mean, this works really well for me. In terms of Zeig Auto Group, they have crap, some dealerships down here and everything, and it works well for them. So for my racing, it works well that this race exists even though I'm not the fastest."
"But I would love to have Chicago land back, because I think we could have a lot better shop showing up to a Chicago area race and winning versus this one. But yeah, I think this event is super cool. So biggest thing for me is I want to see a street race still on the schedule. But I think one is enough. Is there a specific place, you'd like to see," he concluded via Dalton Hopkins.
Hocevar further emphasized the importance of maintaining at least one street race on the NASCAR calendar, but suggested that having more than one might be excessive.
