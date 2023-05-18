“Typically whoever loses is gonna complain about it”: Chase Elliott previews how NASCAR Cup series cars will behave at North Wilkesboro

Ahead of the NASCAR All-Star race at the North Wilkesboro Speedway this Sunday (May 21), Chase Elliott predicts how the next-gen cars will behave on the old-school track. The historic 0.625-mile oval is set to host its first NASCAR race since its closure in 1996.

Chase Elliott participated in the ASA Super Late Model race on Wednesday night to get to grips with the short track before Sunday's All-Star Race. Elliott, who finished third in the race, got out of his car with a good understanding of the track.

Elliott predicts that drivers will have to cope with a loose rear end for the All-Star weekend. The Hendrick Motorsports driver admitted that this characteristic is common among other short tracks.

Speaking to Fox Sports journalist Bob Pockrass, he said:

"Yeah, I have a pretty good sense. A loose end, much like the rest of the short tracks, there is just not a lot of grip on the road. And those cars[next-gen cars] are extremely dependent on their rear tires and how close that diffuser is to the ground."

The #9 Chevrolet driver added that overtaking will be difficult due to the oversteer. He expects it to be a typical short-track race while hoping not to end on the loser's side, as he said:

"A loose end, a lot of loose, and probably gonna have a hard time getting to someone unless they are really tanking. It will be a fine line like it is every week, somebody's gonna win and somebody's gonna lose. Typically whoever loses is gonna complain about it, hopefully, we are on the opposite end."

Chase Elliott in the ASA STARS National Tour - ECMD 150

The All-Star weekend is setting up to be a thriller, with drivers taking on a historic track on which they have little to no experience. The Cup Series drivers will take on the challenges thrown by the track while fighting for the $1 million prize.

"It's definitely beat up" - Chase Elliott comments on the North Wilkesboro Speedway track surface

As NASCAR returns to North Carolina for the All-Star Race, drivers will have to tackle the old tarmac on the North Wilkesboro Speedway. The tarmac on the 0.625-oval track is the oldest track surface on the NASCAR schedule and was last paved in 1984.

Having driven on the 40-year-old tarmac, Chase Elliott added that the track was beaten up and that its condition would be worsened by the Cup Series cars.

He said:

"It's definitely beat up. Even tonight a lot of the sealers come up off the track and things and those cars are a lot heavier. I think it will hold up...we'll see, it is part of the fun."

Short Track Scene @ST_Scene The day at North Wilkesboro began with additional track repair on the patchwork and sealer The day at North Wilkesboro began with additional track repair on the patchwork and sealer https://t.co/PKrapMDkJF

Greg Stucker, Goodyear's director of racing, predicts tire wear to be similar to other short tracks. Hence, tire management will play an important factor in Sunday's race.

