'Unbelievably proud' Bubba Wallace's wife Amanda pens a heartfelt note for 23XI Racing star

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace was featured on the CBS Mornings’ Talk of the Table TV show where the 31-year-old talked about all things racing. Wallace's wife Amanda reacted to her husband's appearance on the show by sharing a heartfelt note on Instagram.

Bubba Wallace's wife Amanda shared CBS Mornings’ Instagram reel where the account in collaboration with 23XI Racing uploaded a clip from the show, as the 31-year-old talked about the race at Martinsville Speedway and how the racing perspective changed since his baby boy was born. Speaking about the same, Wallace said:

“Good things happen off the racetrack, Baby boy being born, six months old. It's a nice perspective shift, a mentality shift... You know, I say this in the most positive way, but nothing else matters anymore.”

“Besides being a great father, being a great husband, being a great just family man and everything else kind of settles in second. And I think prior to that, it was always racing first,” he added.

Bubba Wallace's wife Amanda uploaded the video on her Instagram story on April 1, with a heartfelt note as the caption of the story read:

“Unbelievably proud of my husband! Put in the work every day to be successful at track and at home.”

Image credits: Instagram/@amandaaawallace

The 23XI Racing driver also explained in the video how he's been racing well as of recently, as he finished on the podium in the last two races. He finished P3 at the Martinsville Speedway and at Homestead Miami Speedway for the Straight Talk Wireless 400.

Amanda Carter and Bubba Wallace tied the knot on New Year's Eve in 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. A couple of years later on September 29, 2024, the couple were blessed with their firstborn Becks Hayden Wallace.

Bubba Wallace on the strong result at Martinsville Speedway

The 23XI Racing driver started the race in P8 and made his way up to the leaders in the first stage. Bubba Wallace was there or thereabouts during the race but wasn't able to capitalize on the restarts, which possibly cost him a win. Speaking about the same after the race, he said (via Motorsportswire):

“Super proud of our group here at the No. 23 team. McDonald’s Toyota Camry was fast all weekend. That final restart, I let that second get away. I don’t know if I had anything for [Denny Hamlin]. It would have been fun to try. But all in all, hell of a day for Toyota. Top three. That’s nice. Keep the momentum going, having fun.”

The Top 3 at the Martinsville Speedway were all Toyota cars, with Denny Hamlin taking the win in the #11 Joe Gibbs Racing and Christopher Bell finishing P2 in #20 JGR.

