Undeterred Kyle Larson reigns supreme at Chili Bowl for third time despite late-race mayhem

NASCAR ace Kyle Larson exercised his dominance again at the 39th running of the Chili Bowl Nationals, taking the highly-coveted Golden Driller trophy home. The Californian led the annual event from the pole, and battled unfavorable odds, before claiming his third title.

The 40-lap feature was attended by notables such as Larson, three-time Chili Bowl winner Christopher Bell, defending Chili Bowl champion Logan Seavey, and Hendrick Motorsports' development driver Corey Day.

Larson aced Monday's qualifying night, locking his spot in the main event with a major headstart. Though the NASCAR champion led every lap at the Tulsa Expo Raceway, he encountered unwanted scenarios in pursuit of another win. With 17 laps until the checkered flag dropped, Larson collided with a lapped car and suffered another blow when he careened into the outside wall with few laps to go.

Furthermore, the odds could've turned in another driver's favor as with two laps to go, Kale Drake spun out on the track, prompting a caution. After that, a tough battle ensued between Kyle Larson and Diason Pursley, with the latter pulling multiple sliders to outmaneuver the then-two-time Chili Bowl champion.

Larson masterfully fended off Pursley with a comfortable three-car gap during the white flag round, joining Christopher Bell as a three-time Chili Bowl winner.

Kyle Larson makes his feelings known after braving the odds for another Chili Bowl glory

Kyle Larson aced his maiden Chili Bowl win in 2020 followed by a consecutive triumph the next year. However, since becoming a Cup Series champion in 2021, Larson couldn't etch his name again on the highly-coveted list of Chili Bowl winners.

But that thirst got quenched after an exhilarating display in the night race. That said, following his triumph, Larson opened up on his performance, outlining maintaining a calm demeanor to avoid mistakes during the closing moments of the Super Bowl of midget racing.

"I saw him (Pursley) coming, I knew I wasn't going to let him clear easily so I wasn't too worried. I didn't want to see him and get nervous and throttle up too much and pressure myself into a mistake on exit," Larson said via Matt Weaver on X.

With Toyota drivers Larson and Daison Pursley's 1-2 finish, the Japanese manufacturer raked in its eighth Chili Bowl title.

