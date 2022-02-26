"Unforgiving" - Tyler Reddick on how NASCAR Next Gen cars will drive at Auto Club Speedway

Two-time Xfinity Series champion Tyler Reddick recently spoke about how the new Next Gen car will bring a lot of surprises to Fontana on Sunday.

NASCAR is returning to Fontana for the first time since 2020 and a new format of practice has been introduced. Describing the upcoming WISE Power 400 race this weekend at Auto Club Speedway, Reddick said:

“Heading back to Auto Club Speedway for the first time in two years and with the new Next Gen car will bring a lot of unknowns. I’ve only been to Auto Club in the Cup Series once and it was in 2020. It’s just that type of racetrack, even when you’ve got the best car, it’s easy to make mistakes and step over the line. This car has already proved it’s unforgiving, you’ve got to drive the daylights out of it, but it will fight you if you don’t respect it.”

Speaking about the practice session and qualifying rounds before Sunday’s race, the Richard Childress Racing team driver said:

“Maybe the drivers will play it safe, maybe I’m wrong, but I expect some mistakes. I’m expecting a tire management approach. You’re going to really have to keep the tires underneath you, especially because it hasn’t been run on in so long. All of it is going to play out really quickly in our warmup and leading into qualifying but it’s going to be an exciting start to this format that we have because you’re only going to really get maybe 10 to 12 laps, maybe 15 laps, in a practice session. That’s a good amount of time to kind of get an idea of what your comfort level is but it’s barely enough time to know if you have the right setup underneath you.”

Tyler Reddick's performance at 2022 Daytona 500

Driving #8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, Tyler Reddick failed to make an impact in the 2022 Cup Series season opener. Reddick’s car spun, causing a multi-car wreck on Lap 152. As a result, he could not even finish the race.

It was, however, just his fourth appearance at the Daytona 500. He is a young rising star and will get more opportunities to win as the season moves ahead. His focus will now be to make a strong comeback at Auto Club Speedway on February 27.

