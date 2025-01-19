“Unless you live it and see it you don’t understand”: Jeff Burton gives a clear opinion about the ‘off-field’ reality of NASCAR drivers

Jeff Burton discussed the often-overlooked challenges NASCAR drivers face off the track in a recent Instagram reel. The conversation featured his son, Harrison Burton, and his brother, Ward Burton, and was from his podcast, ‘Crossroads’.

In the video, Jeff Burton about the physical and emotional struggles that come with the sport, emphasizing that what fans see on the track is only a small part of what a racer endures.

“You see a guy get hurt... and then he comes back in, and they’re like, ‘He’s good.’ But he’s still hurt. Unless you live it and see it, you don’t understand what people really go through.” He added, “The easiest thing to do is quit. The hardest thing to do is to keep going and to bring as much effort as you can when things are going bad. That's the right thing to do but it's the hardest thing to do," the 57-year-old said.

Jeff Burton, born June 29, 1967, is a former NASCAR driver with 23 Cup Series wins, including two in the Coca-Cola 600 and the 1999 Southern 500. He was named Rookie of the Year in 1994 and retired in 2014. Jeff Burton is currently working as a commentator for NBC Sports.

Ward Burton is Jeff Burton’s older brother, who also raced in NASCAR, with wins at the 2002 Daytona 500 and the Southern 500.

Jeff Burton's son Harrison Burton is also a professional NASCAR driver competing full-time in the Xfinity Series for AM Racing in the No. 25 Ford Mustang. He made history in 2020 as the first driver born in this century to win an Xfinity Series race. Four years after this, he won his first Cup Series race.

Jeff Burton talks about NASCAR becoming a 'nuclear arms race'

In another episode of the Crossroads podcast, Jeff Burton expressed concerns about NASCAR’s rising costs and the impact of technological advancements on the sport. He described the current state of competition as a “nuclear arms race,” where teams must spend exorbitantly on technology to stay competitive.

Burton criticized how the focus on technology has driven up expenses, with a single-car team now spending millions annually. He argued that while these advancements level the playing field, they stifle creativity and make the sport more predictable.

He also raised concerns about NASCAR’s monopoly on technology. Under the current system, teams are required to buy parts exclusively from NASCAR-approved suppliers, which has limited operational flexibility and increased costs.

“Everybody’s got [the technology]. So why does it matter that you have it? The cost is through the roof," Burton said.

He also lamented the loss of ingenuity in the sport, comparing today’s data-driven approach to the hands-on craftsmanship of earlier times. He talked about how the reliance on standardized parts and processes has reduced the excitement and individuality that once defined NASCAR.

