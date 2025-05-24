Unsatisfied Kyle Busch makes his feelings clear as Spire fails to meet his standard

Kyle Busch left Charlotte Motor Speedway unsatisfied as the speed of the #7 Spire Motorsports Chevy failed to meet the standard he had at Kyle Busch Motorsports. The two-time Cup Series champion battled in his third Truck Series race of the season and salvaged a fifth-place finish.

Ad

Charlotte witnessed Corey Heim become the youngest driver to reach 15 career Truck wins. The Tricon Garage driver won the race in a dominant fashion, leading a race-high 98 laps and setting the fastest lap at 30.41 seconds before crossing the start/finish line.

Busch began the event in 12th and climbed to fifth at the end of Stage 1. He kicked off the final stage from third place, however, dropped two track positions, rounding up a top five. The Nevada native was not impressed with Spire's pace.

Ad

Trending

Following the 134-lap event, Busch spoke on the #7 Chevy's performance, drawing parallels to when he drove the same Truck for KBM, the former organization with two Truck championships on their resume.

"We lacked overall, and even in practice and fire off laps, we weren't very good," Kyle Busch said via Frontstretch. "Not having that all-out raw KBM speed like I'm accustomed to in the trucks. It's definitely more of a challenging race."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Spire purchased KBM's assets in late 2023, and the NASCAR champion's team officially ceased its operations at the end of the season.

NASCAR insider puts rumors about Kyle Busch's RCR exit to rest

Richard Childress Racing has been Kyle Busch's home ever since he left Joe Gibbs Racing at the end of the 2022 season. The 40-year-old contributed to two NASCAR Cup Series titles for the Huntersville-based outfit before embarking on a new chapter with RCR.

Ad

He clinched three wins in his first season and showed promising signs of an enduring relationship. However, a disastrous 2024 season that saw Busch fail to punch his playoff ticket for the first time since 2012 left many wondering whether the #8 Chevy driver and RCR would run together in the future.

But NASCAR insider Jordan Bianchi has cleared the air surrounding the relationship. Ahead of the crown jewel Coca-Cola 600 race, Bianchi revealed that RCR president, Mike Verlander, is clear that he doesn't see their star driver wheeling a NextGen machine for a rival outfit.

Ad

"Mike(Verlander) told me, 'I don't see Kyle racing anywhere else.' So, reading between the lines, it seems like Kyle's gonna be returning there," Bianchi said via Dirty Mo Media on X.

Expand Tweet

Ranked 17th, Kyle Busch trials 225 points behind the NASCAR Cup Series leader, Kyle Larson.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aneesh Aneesh is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda and covers both NASCAR and Formula 1. An ardent sports fan since his early lawn tennis days, he has showcased his keenness in NASCAR, and has already garnered 5 million views at Sportskeeda thanks to his meticulous work.



When it comes to NASCAR, his top picks are Kyle Busch and Ross Chastain, while in Formula 1, he fervently supports Max Verstappen and Lando Norris. He believes F1 should continue to have more races in courses than in street circuits and feels NASCAR should be more proactive about global promotions to reach F1’s popularity level.



He is very particular about his sourcing for articles, largely relying on the official website of F1 and NASCAR, and relies on understanding different perspectives by browsing through social media and reputed publications for unique story angles.



Even in his spare time, Aneesh is keen to learn more about F1 cars and studies various aspects of them, including its design and engine. He enjoys driving himself and often explores new parts of his city when he can. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.