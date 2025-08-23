"Up there with the top five feelings in the world": Bubba Wallace heading into Daytona with a stress-free mindset

Bubba Wallace ended his long win drought with a victory at the Brickyard 400 this season. Not only was it Wallace's first win since Kansas in 2022, it was also a win that secured his berth in the playoffs.

Because of his guaranteed playoff spot, Bubba Wallace claimed he's heading into the final race of the season at Daytona with a new perspective. When asked how it feels coming to Daytona knowing he doesn't have to worry about his result since he has already advanced, Wallace said:

"Yeah, I'm good. First time. I've never been in a spot, mentally. It's been really, really nice. A year ago, I remember having the same conversation and being super stressed out. This is man, it's up there with the top five feelings in the world." [3:00]

But unlike Wallace, his 23XI Racing teammate, Tyler Reddick, hasn't been able to secure a spot for himself in the playoffs yet. Heading into Daytona, he is winless and stands in 15th place.

The #23 driver was asked whether he had noticed any difference in Reddick ahead of the last race of the regular season. Wallace claimed he had been on a media tour to New York.

"A little bit busy. So, I haven't actually been around him, but for the most part, I think he's fine," he said.

Bubba Wallace comments on the NASCAR schedule for 2026

Following the release of the 2026 schedule, Bubba Wallace was asked for his take on it. The schedule of next season sees a few major changes with North Wilkesboro getting a points race, Dover becoming an All-Star venue, Mexico and Chicago street being out, and Chicagoland making a comeback.

Sharing his thoughts on the schedule, Bubba Wallace said:

"All good. Really interested in Dover. I think Dover is probably hot topic for everybody, really interested in the long-term game plan. I'm not saying that Dover is going to be there for long term, but this a play to, I think it was a really good fan turnout, right, for the last past race here. Really good fan turnout, but previous to that it's kind of been okay. The racing product is so, I'm just wondering if this is, Dover is going to take the bullet for this year to find something. That's the way I'm looking at it. I'm locked in so I don't care." [4:50]

Much like Wallace, Alex Bowman too circled the Dover update in his reaction to the schedule. While Bowman found Wilkesboro getting a points race to be 'cool', Dover losing one was something he wasn't entirely convinced by, considering it's his 'favorite track.'

Having said that, the HMS driver wondered what the format would be for next season's All-Star race. Bowman further added that he's glad for Chicagoland return and for road crews getting two weeks off to be with their families.

