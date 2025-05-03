Upcoming NASCAR docuseries gets featured during unique boxing event in New York City

NASCAR's Netflix docuseries got some coverage during the one-of-a-kind open-air boxing event in the heart of Manhattan. The second season of the Full Speed docuseries, set to premiere on May 7, was featured in the background at Times Square while the boxers dueled in the ring.

The second season of the Netflix docuseries, covering the 2024 playoff season, was announced in September 2024. While the first season was released in the off-season, the trailer for the second season dropped in April, with the release date set for Wednesday, May 7.

NASCAR and Netflix had been promoting the second season at Times Square, with an open-air boxing event staged by The Ring Magazine. The event featured three face-offs: Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero, Devin Haney vs. Jose Ramirez, and a title fight between Teofimo Lopez Jr. and Arnold Barboza Jr.

With the event set up on the sidewalk between 43rd and 44th Street, NASCAR's Full Speed docuseries gained some exposure during the fight on May 2.

".@NASCAR Full Speed got some exposure at last night's first-of-its-kind outdoor boxing event in Times Square," Adam Stern wrote on X.

NASCAR also released photos of the promotion displayed on the big screens at Times Square in New York City.

The second season covers the final 10 playoff races of the 2024 Cup Series championship. Team Penske driver Joey Logano made an incredible run for the title, fending off his teammate Ryan Blaney at Phoenix to secure his third championship.

The second season will offer a sneak peek into the lives of drivers like Logano, Blaney, William Byron, Christopher Bell, and Daniel Suárez. It will also feature the wives and girlfriends of the playoff drivers, including Brittany Logano, Gianna Blaney, Morgan Bell, Julia Piquet, and others.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton, and Marty Smith will also make an appearance in the second edition of the series.

Why did season 2 of NASCAR: Full Speed get delayed?

The first season of NASCAR's Full Speed docuseries was released in January 2024, before the season opener. However, the second season will be released in May, with a quarter of the 2025 Cup Series season already behind.

Full Speed producers Tim Mullen and Jackie Decker had explained during the playoffs last year that season 2 might be delayed until April due to Netflix's busy release schedule in February.

"The Netflix schedule is a little bit thicker this time in February, so the next iteration of the show, season two, will drop in April," Mullen said on What's on Netlix.

"We’re truly following the final ten races of the year. Last season, we had some great, great characters, and some great storylines came from that, and it’s the same again this year, which is in March or April of next year," Decker added.

The inaugural season of the Netflix docuseries featured five episodes, each with a duration of 44-50 minutes. The second season is set to premiere on May 7.

