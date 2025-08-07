“Very grateful”: Reigning Supercars champion Will Brown set to have a ‘crack’ in the Xfinity Series with Kaulig Racing

Will Brown recently mentioned in his Instagram stories that he would be competing in the Xfinity Series race at the Portland road course later this month. Thanks to Kaulig Racing, the defending Supercars champion now has a ‘crack’ at NASCAR in 2025.

But this isn’t the first time Brown has driven in the sport’s national series. He made his Cup Series debut last year with Richard Childress Racing at Sonoma Raceway. He also participated in the Chicago Street Course race in July, where he started 19th and finished 39th, driving the No. 11 for Kaulig.

Brown will drive the No. 11 again at Portland, while the team continues its search for more drivers to utilize after abruptly parting ways with Josh Williams. Needless to say, Brown was elated when he landed the opportunity.

Taking to Instagram, the 27-year-old Toowoomba, Australia native wrote,

“Very excited to be racing NASCAR again with Kaulig Racing. Looking forward to having a crack at the Xfinity Series!”

On the Supercars side of things, Will Brown sits second in current standings behind teammate Broc Feeney of Red Bull Anoop Racing. He has one win, besides a pole and 1539 points to his name. Last year, Brown bagged a podium finish in the annual Bathurst 1000, which Shane van Gisbergen, a former Kaulig Racing driver, won thrice.

Fans can tune in to CW on August 30 (Saturday) to watch Will Brown take the No. 11 for a spin at the 1.97-mile racetrack in Portland, Oregon. Exclusive radio coverage of the 75-lap event will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, 7:30 pm ET onwards.

Michael McDowell and Justin Haley are in the mix with Will Brown to pilot the No. 11 Kaulig Racing entry in 2025

Besides Will Brown, Kaulig Racing has nabbed NASCAR Cup Series regular Michael McDowell to pilot its No. 11 Chevy Camaro in 2024. The Spire Motorsports newcomer will be seen behind the wheel of the Kaulig Racing entry in this coming weekend’s Xfinity race at Watkins Glen International.

Named Mission 200 at The Glen, the 82-lap race is scheduled for August 9 and will be televised on CW (3 pm ET onwards) with radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Ahead of the Watkins Glen weekend, McDowell said in a statement,

“It’s been a long time since I’ve driven an Xfinity car, so I’m really excited about it. We are going to one of my favourite tracks at Watkins Glen and a place where I have a lot of experience in a handful of different series.”

“It’s going to be a big weekend. I’m thankful for the opportunity and excited to get to the track with both Kaulig and Spire,” he added.

McDowell’s teammate at Spire, Justin Haley, will drive the No. 11 at Daytona just the following week. As things stand, Will Brown is going to be the fifth different driver to take over the Kaulig Racing machine this year.

