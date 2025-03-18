Denny Hamlin makes his emotions crystal clear on Josh Berry’s maiden NASCAR Cup win

Denny Hamlin spoke his heart out on his podcast for Josh Berry’s historic win at the Pennzoil 400. On Actions Detrimental, the 44-year-old driver called the Wood Brothers Racing win “gratifying” for the fans of NASCAR. Josh Berry earned his first NASCAR Cup Series victory on the 16th of March, 2025.

Josh Berry, the driver of the #21 Ford for the historic Wood Brothers Racing, started from seventh and overtook Daniel Suarez to secure the win. In a chaotic race featuring 32 lead changes among 13 drivers, Berry ultimately crossed the finish line with a margin of 1.35 seconds.

He beat Suarez after a late-race battle, after which Berry led for the final nine laps. Berry's victory secured him a spot in the playoffs and second in a row for Wood Brothers Racing.

Denny Hamlin, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver, called the win "refreshing" on his Actions Detrimental podcast and pointed out that the winner was not from dirt racing.

"It is so refreshing and great to see a self-made cup series driver like Josh to be successful. I watched him just a few years ago winning late model races and to see him win now a cup race just a few years later it's just it's very gratifying to see guys from my discipline and how I grew up being successful in the cup series like it's it's like it's not all about dirt folks like you can come from a something other than dirt and be successful.", Denny Hamlin said

When asked if the 34-year-old has found speed with Wood Brothers Racing, Hamlin replied:

"I think what it says to me is that he's continuing to learn right he's not plateauing he's capable of more he's showing that he's capable of more."

Denny Hamlin was sent to the back of the field (after a pit road speeding violation) resulting in a disappointing finish for him in the 25th spot. He would be hoping to improve upon his finish in the upcoming race at Homestead-Miami Speedway on 23rd March.

Denny Hamlin let his emotions flow on the No. 11 team’s ‘29 race’ winless run

Denny Hamlin expressed his frustration to Kelly Crandall over his 29-race winless streak. A streak which stretches back to his victory at Dover last year.

"It does, (if it hurts), just like it's been a really long time," Hamlin told Crandall on X. "It sucks. You know we lost some speed at the end of last year, and now we certainly came back to this racetrack where we'll start to gauge where we're at. As far as this season's concerned, it feels like an eternity."

Despite a successful career with 54 Cup Series wins, 43 pole positions, and 358 Top 10s over 686 races, Hamlin has never won a championship. The current winless streak adds to the pressure and makes the pursuit of that elusive championship even more challenging.

