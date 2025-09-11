“Very sad day”: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. reacts to Trump ally Charlie Kirk being shot dead at a University in Utah 

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. recently reacted to conservative activist Charlie Kirk's death. The incident happened at Utah Valley University while Kirk was hosting an event, and President Donald Trump confirmed his ally's death in a post on Truth Social.Videos circulating on the internet featured the 31-year-old getting shot in his neck, and blood poured all over the place. Following that, in a news press conference, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox claimed that Trump's ally's shooting was a 'political assassination.' Additionally, FBI Director Kash Patel revealed they took a subject into custody after finding his connection with the shooting. However, the shooter is still at large.Reflecting on the saddening news, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. shared a post by Fox News and expressed his sorrow over the incident. He stated:&quot;Very sad day, prayers for his family and our country&quot;According to reports shared, the shot at Charlie Kirk was taken from a roof moments after he was asked about a mass shooting incident. Kirk was the co-founder of Turning Point USA (TPUSA), an organization run by students to promote conservative ideals on US college campuses. Also, he was a beloved husband and father of two.&quot;We redid my contract last year&quot;: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. cleared the air about his leave from Hyak Motorsports in the 2026 Cup Series seasonHyak Motorsports driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. made it to the headlines before he cleared the air about his future in the Cup Series. The rumors suggested that Stenhouse Jr. could leave Hyak Motorsports after finishing the 2025 Cup Series season. The NASCAR driver currently pilots the #47 Chevy Camaro ZL1 for his team in the Cup Series.Rumors also claimed that the former Daytona 500 champion would move to Spire Motorsports in the 2026 Cup Series season as a replacement for Justin Haley. Following the confusion, Stenhouse Jr. cleared the air and confirmed that he will not be taking up a seat in Spire Motorsports after the current season.Reflecting on the same, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90 that he renewed his contract with the team last year. He further added:&quot;We redid my contract last year with HYAK motor sports, and you know, so I'm here through '26, and unless they tell me otherwise or unless we redo another one and stay there for longer. I got a great group of guys who work hard, and we all want the same thing. So I'll be at the 47, you know, the rest of this year and the off-season and going into 26.&quot;Ricky Stenhouse Jr. currently ranks 29th in the Cup Series points table with 460 points to his credit. He secured three top tens and one top-five finish in 28 starts this season. Additionally, Stenhouse Jr. failed to secure a spot in the 2025 Cup Series playoffs.