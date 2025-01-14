“Very strong lineup”: NASCAR Influencer reacts as The CW announces its 2025 Xfinity Series broadcasting team 

NASCAR influencer Eric Estepp made his feelings known about The CW's new three-man booth for the 2025 NASCAR season. Estepp took to X (formerly Twitter) and stated the broadcasting team is "very strong."

The lineup consists of Parker Kligerman, Jamie McMurray, and Adam Alexander. The trio is set to cover the entire 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season while broadcasting networks such as Fox and NBC cover the other NASCAR series.

In an X post, Estepp wrote:

"Very strong lineup imo."

Parker Kligerman is a professional stock car racing driver who previously ran in the Xfinity Series with Big Machine Racing. He also drove for multiple teams in the second-tier series including Penske Racing and Kyle Busch Motorsports.

For 2025, Kligerman will drive the No. 75 Chevrolet for Henderson Motorsports in the Craftsman Truck Series.

Aside from his racing duties, the Connecticut native has been covering the sport for a long time now. He is an analyst and pit reporter for NBC Sports and a co-host of "The Money Lap" podcast with Landon Cassill.

Parker Kligermann previously drove the No. 48 Chevy - Source: Imagn

Meanwhile, Jamie McMurray is a former NASCAR driver who ran in the premier series with teams like Chip Ganassi Racing. He notably won the 2003 Rookie of the Year award and the 2010 Daytona 500 with the said team.

Following the retirement from full-time competition in 2018, McMurray joined Fox Sports as an analyst. In 2020, the driver-turned-analyst covered all of the Cup and Xfinity Series races.

Jamie McMurray won the 2010 Daytona 500 - Source: Imagn

The third member of The CW crew, Adam Alexander, serves as the play-by-play announcer for Prime Video and TNT Sports' coverage of the premier series. He also covers other sports including college basketball and football.

The trio will be joined by Dillon Welch, Kim Coon, and Carla Gebhart. Welch and Coon will serve as pit reporters, while Gebhart will report from the studio.

NASCAR announced multi-year media rights worth $7.7 billion

Last November, NASCAR announced its media rights deal worth $7.7 billion, translating to a $1.1B media coverage per year from 2025 to 2031. That is about a 40% increase compared to the recently concluded deal with Fox and NBC.

The new media rights deal was made possible with broadcasting partners including Fox Sports, Prime Video, TNT Sports, NBC Sports, The CW, and FS1.

Fox Sports, Prime, TNT Sports, and NBC Sports will take turns covering the 2025 Cup Series. Notably, Prime will cover five consecutive races including the inaugural Mexico City race, the first points-paying race outside the US since 1958.

The CW is assigned to the entire Xfinity Series season, while Fox Sports and F1 will cover the Craftsman Truck Series.

"Bringing the best racing in the world to fans, wherever and however they may be watching," NASCAR wrote on X after announcing the new media rights deal.

The 2025 season will commence at the Daytona International Speedway next month. The race weekend will kick off with the Bluegreen Vacations Duels on February 13 and conclude with the Daytona 500 on February 16.

