“Very unfortunate”: Carson Kvapil makes feelings known after pit road disaster destroyed his WWT race

Pit road issues marred Carson Kvapil’s chances of bagging his maiden victory of the 2025 season at World Wide Technology Raceway on Saturday, September 6. During a recent interview with Dalton Hopkins of Frontstretch.com, the Xfinity Series driver explained how it all happened.Kvapil currently drives the No. 1 Chevrolet full-time for JR Motorsports, a Mooresville, North Carolina-based race team owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. Kvapil is the son of former NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion Travis Kvapil. The 22-year-old speedster has also raced in the CARS Late Model Stock Tour, bagging back-to-back championships in 2022 and 2023.Kvapil reportedly faced engine failure while leaving his pit stall on Lap 39. After that pit stop, his car was never the same. Reflecting on it, the Mooresville native said,“Once the jack dropped on that pit stop, kind of lugged for a second. I thought I just got a bad jack drop, I guess you could say. But once I got rolling, I just didn't have no power, and I could hear it making some noise.” (0:25 onwards)“So it's very unfortunate for this whole group. These guys bring us great race cars week in and week out. I guess we'll move on to the next one and keep digging,” he added.Due to the issues, Carson Kvapil finished the race in P37. In his last six starts this season, he has amassed one top five (Watkins Glen) and three top-10s. He sits sixth in the driver standings with 728 points to his name. 25 races into the season, the driver has picked up five top-fives and 12 top-10s. He has led 64 laps in all, with an average finish of 13.36.“Carson’s future is not guaranteed”- When Dale Earnhardt Jr. issued a subtle warning to his Xfinity driver Carson KvapilDespite being a two-time CARS Tour Late Model Stock champion, Carson Kvapil has yet to log his first win at the Xfinity level. 2025 marks his rookie campaign in the Xfinity Series, after making nine starts with JR Motorsports in 2024.But given how competitive the Xfinity Series is, Dale Earnhardt Jr. thinks that there is no future for Carson Kvapil unless he starts winning races. In an episode of his Dale Jr. Download podcast from earlier this year, the two-time Xfinity Series champion said,“Carson has to win. Carson’s future is not guaranteed.““I think we can all agree that he’s got potential, and there’s something there. And if the right things happen the right way, that he could have a 20-year career, but it easily could go the opposite way,” Dale Jr. added.That being said, the 2025 Xfinity playoffs begin next week at Bristol Motor Speedway. The iconic 0.533-mile oval, short track will host this coming Friday’s (September 12) race. Named Food City 300, the event will stream live on CW (7:30 pm ET) with radio updates on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.