Matt McCall named as Brad Keselowski’s first crew chief at Roush Fenway Racing

When Kurt Busch joined Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) in 2019, the man who would guide his fortunes from the top of the box was Matt McCall. That partnership led to three straight appearances in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, but like most things, nothing lasts forever.

Busch and McCall will be going their separate ways after Sunday’s finale in Phoenix because CGR’s NASCAR team is closing shop after Chip Ganassi sold it to Trackhouse Racing. Busch quickly found a job, landing up at 23XI Racing as it expands to a two-car operation next year. For McCall, it took a little longer, but it was worth the wait.

On Tuesday, Roush Fenway Racing (RFR) announced that Matt McCall would be calling the shots for Brad Keselowski beginning in 2022. Keselowski will be joining RFR in a driver-owner capacity following his departure from Team Penske and will pilot the No. 6 Mustang.

Matt McCall has a driver's perspective as a crew chief

Before working with Busch, Matt McCall was the crew chief for former two-time Daytona 500 winner Jamie McMurray. Following a career as a driver where he won more than 60 times in late models and competed in the NASCAR Camping World and Xfinity series, the Denver, North Carolina native served as the lead race engineer on the No. 31 car at Richard Childress Racing. In 2014, that team was the runner-up in the final Cup Series standings.

In six of his seven years as a crew chief, his drivers have made the Cup Series Playoffs six times. Overall, he has three wins, all with Kurt Busch. His first came at Kentucky in 2019 and he won at Las Vegas the following year. Busch won the Quaker State 400 at Atlanta this past July.

