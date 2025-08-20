Veteran insider hints who pockets the money if NASCAR sells 23XI and FRM charters

NASCAR has been battling 23XI Racing and FRM in the courtroom for almost a year, with the teams now reportedly in danger of losing their charters. If such a situation were to arise, insider Bob Pockrass has revealed the severity of the situation for the plaintiffs.

Ad

The two teams had filed an antitrust lawsuit against the stock car racing series' practices, accusing NASCAR of monopolistic tendencies. Court proceedings have been ongoing for months, and there is a possibility of both 23XI and FRM losing their charters come the end of the season.

Amid this, a question arose about what would happen if the teams were to lose the court battle, and NASCAR could sell off the charters to other entries. To which, Pockrass revealed that instead of the teams, which previously owned the charters, the ruling body would pocket the money from the sale, stripping 23XI Racing and FRM of their previous assets:

Ad

Trending

"In 2016, charters were awarded for free to all full-time teams from past three years so FRM got two (and has bought/sold since). 23XI bought two. That charter deal ended in 2024. NASCAR says since they didn't sign for 2025, NASCAR can sell them (and my understanding keep the $)."

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass In 2016, charters were awarded for free to all full-time teams from past three years so FRM got two (and has bought/sold since). 23XI bought two. That charter deal ended in 2024. NASCAR says since they didn't sign for 2025, NASCAR can sell them (and my understanding keep the $).

Ad

The lawsuit has left plenty of ambiguity within the field, as the next court hearing is slated to take place on August 28.

The NASCAR lawsuit could also help rivals poach drivers from 23XI Racing and FRM, claims insider

The lawsuit has put the two teams' six charters on the line, as their future seems uncertain. With the current situation remaining in a close stalemate, the two teams' drivers could also enter the driver market.

Ad

Moreover, the biggest name of the lot appears to be 2024 Cup Series regular season champion Tyler Reddick. The 29-year-old is understood to have an exit clause in his contract with the 23XI Racing, which could allow him to leave if the team were to lose its charters.

Talking about how Reddick being one of the drivers who could leave 23XI Racing in case the team lost its charters, NASCAR insider Jordan Bianchi said on The Teardown podcast (via Yahoo Sports):

Ad

"There are numerous teams in the garage who have looked at this situation and said, ‘We would love to have Tyler Reddick in our race car.’ Do I think anything will happen in the middle of the season? I do not. For a lot of reasons, I don’t think you would expect to see anything midseason. There’s too many hoops to hop through, it gets messy and complicated."

On the other hand, while the next hearing is scheduled to take place on August 28, the case is expected to go to trial on December 1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geetansh Pasricha Geetansh is a journalism student and has a nose for news in the motorsport world. His favorite driver is Sebastian Vettel and wants to meet his idol one day. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.