Veteran Japanese NASCAR driver returns to upcoming Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway

Veteran Japanese NASCAR driver Akinori Ogata is set to drive Emerling-Gase Motorsports at Martinsville.

Akinori Ogata drives the No.46 Toyota Tundra for G2G Racing as a part-time driver in the NASCAR Craftsman Turck Series. He has also previously raced in the NASCAR K&N Pro series East and NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Ogata is set to drive the No.53 Shinano Pneumatic Tool Chevrolet Camaro at Martinsville Speedway for the Dead On Tools 250 on October 28.

“We are excited to have Akinori behind the wheel at Martinsville. His journey inspires us all and he is a great short track driver,” Joey Gase, team owner said.

Ogata has been racing in the United States for almost 20 years now and to celebrate his 20th racing anniversary, his No.53 will run a paint scheme to celebrate this special milestone. He stated that this is a special occasion for him and he cannot wait to drive the No.53 at Martinsville.

“This paint scheme has a little 20th anniversary logo on it. That logo means I have been racing in the United States for 20 years since 2003. 20 years later today and I haven’t given up. I’m still working hard doing NASCAR racing and I’m enjoying living in North Carolina. So, I just put this logo on to mark this milestone," he said (via jayski.com)

Ogata will be driving for Emerling-Gase Motorsports for the second time. The first time he drove the No. 53 for the team, he finished in 29th place in Atlanta. He has also driven in the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series at Martinsville where he finished 26th.

NASCAR Las Vegas Weekend Schedule

The South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will kick off the Round of 8 of the NASCAR Cup Series this weekend.

NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400

Weekend Schedule | All times are in ET

Friday | October 13

7:05 pm | Xfinity Series Practice

7:35 pm | Xfinity Series Practice

Saturday | October 14

12:35 pm | Cup Series Practice

1:20 pm | Cup Series Practice

3:30 pm | Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 302

Sunday | October 15

2:30 pm | Cup Series South Point 400

Where to watch | Catch all the live action from Las Vegas on NBC, NBC Sports App and USA Network.