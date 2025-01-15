Veteran NASCAR reporter opens up about silence on social media after witnessing California fires and WNC flooding

Claire B. Lang, a veteran NASCAR reporter and host of SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, had not been active on social media in the recent days. Her recent silence on social media caught the attention of fans alike, prompting questions about her absence. Lang recently took to her official X account to break that silence, explaining how recent devastating natural disasters left her momentarily speechless.

Known as the “First Lady” of NASCAR Radio, Lang has been a prominent figure in motorsports journalism for decades. She reflected on the impact of recent natural disasters, such as the California wildfire and flooding in freezing western North Carolina, which have left many people homeless and struggling. This natural disaster had cost multiple lives and billions of dollars of private property.

Explaining her decision to step back from social media, Claire B. Lang wrote on X:

Trending

“I have stayed off social a bit because the things that I used to post about seem so insignificant compared to the CA fires and those still without homes due to flooding in freezing W NC. 💔 Continuing to feel blessed for having a home, heat and food. Anyone else feel this way?”

Expand Tweet

More than 12,000 structures have been destroyed so far by raging wildfires that started through the Greater Los Angeles area last week (January 7).

Claire B. Lang, a veteran NASCAR reporter, last hosted SiriusXM Satellite Radio's “Dialed In” show in the 2023 Cup Series season. In January 2024, she announced her departure from SiriusXM NASCAR Radio after working 22 years with the company.

NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s wife Madyson showed support for California wildfire victims

2023 Daytona 500 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s wife Madyson, recently shared a heartwarming post for people who lost their homes and lives due to the California wildfire. She expressed her concern about President Joe Biden’s disaster relief response to California wildfires while resharing a Fox News post on the compensation announced by the government to disaster victims.

Madyson wrote:

“I really hope this isn't true. My heart hurts for everyone who lost their homes in CA... and still for all those in our state of NC that have yet to rebuild what they lost from the hurricane. We have to figure out a better way to help people who go through these tragedies,”

Madyson's Insta story

Stenhouse Jr. had been married to Madyson since 2022. The two met in 2020, and Stenhouse Jr. proposed to Madyson during a hike at Cathedral Rock in Sedona, Arizona.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will begin the 2025 Cup Series season with a new team, Hyak Motorsports, starting with the Daytona 500 season opener on February 16.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback