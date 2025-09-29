Veteran race mechanic brands Denny Hamlin's move on Bubba Wallace as 'dumb' but unavoidable in a fight for victory

Bozi Tatarevic, a champion pit crew member and race mechanic in the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA), weighed in on Denny Hamlin's last-lap move on Bubba Wallace in attempt to win Sunday's Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas. Tatarevic expressed that he thought Hamlin door slamming Wallace was a &quot;dumb&quot; move, but was understanding of it based on the playoff implications.In the final turns of Sunday's race, Hamlin drove his #11 Toyota into the side of Wallace's #23 Toyota, a car the former co-owns at 23XI Racing. The move allowed for Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott to drive past both of them on the inside and claim the victory. From watching the finish unfold, Tatarevic didn't think it was the smartest idea for Hamlin to rough up one of his 23XI Racing drivers in attempt to win the race. However, Tatarevic knows the competitive nature of motorsports, which makes the move understandable. Here's what Tatarevic wrote via X:&quot;As someone looking at the situation from the outside I thought that the move was dumb when I saw it in the moment because I had the luxury of considering all the implications of it but as a competitor I understand exactly why he did what he did.&quot;Tatarevic went on to say that Denny Hamlin, amid his 21st season of full-time NASCAR Cup Series racing, has a limited number of chances left to win races and go for championships. On top of that, he'll have more opportunities to win as an owner, and shouldn't draw a line where he's being mindful of his other competitiors. &quot;Hamlin only has so many opportunities to win as a driver and many more to win as an owner and if he gets to the point that he's not going after a win because he's thinking of the implications to other drivers then he'll probably find that it's time to retire from driving.&quot;Despite not winning at Kansas, Denny Hamlin holds a 48-point advantage over the cut line ahead of the final race of the Round of 12 at the Charlotte Roval. Wallace, meanwhile, is 26 points below the cutoff with one race left to punch his ticket to the Round of 8. Denny Hamlin seeking elusive first NASCAR Cup championship in 2025NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Race at Kansas - Source: ImagnWith a comfortable barrier over the cut line to advance to the Round of 12, Denny Hamlin is on track to becoming one step closer to capturing his first NASCAR Cup Series championship. The driver of the #11 has a series-high five wins in 2025 and looks to carry the momentum forward in his quest for an elusive first championship.Denny Hamlin has made four appearances in the Championship 4 race, but hasn't done so since 2021. The 44-year-old has finished runner-up in the championship standings once back in 2010, but has never managed to claim a title.