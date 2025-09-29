  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Cup Series
  • Veteran race mechanic brands Denny Hamlin's move on Bubba Wallace as 'dumb' but unavoidable in a fight for victory

Veteran race mechanic brands Denny Hamlin's move on Bubba Wallace as 'dumb' but unavoidable in a fight for victory

By John Breeden
Modified Sep 29, 2025 23:07 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by ESPN BET - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by ESPN BET - Source: Getty

Bozi Tatarevic, a champion pit crew member and race mechanic in the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA), weighed in on Denny Hamlin's last-lap move on Bubba Wallace in attempt to win Sunday's Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas. Tatarevic expressed that he thought Hamlin door slamming Wallace was a "dumb" move, but was understanding of it based on the playoff implications.

Ad

In the final turns of Sunday's race, Hamlin drove his #11 Toyota into the side of Wallace's #23 Toyota, a car the former co-owns at 23XI Racing. The move allowed for Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott to drive past both of them on the inside and claim the victory.

From watching the finish unfold, Tatarevic didn't think it was the smartest idea for Hamlin to rough up one of his 23XI Racing drivers in attempt to win the race. However, Tatarevic knows the competitive nature of motorsports, which makes the move understandable. Here's what Tatarevic wrote via X:

Ad
Trending
"As someone looking at the situation from the outside I thought that the move was dumb when I saw it in the moment because I had the luxury of considering all the implications of it but as a competitor I understand exactly why he did what he did."
Ad

Tatarevic went on to say that Denny Hamlin, amid his 21st season of full-time NASCAR Cup Series racing, has a limited number of chances left to win races and go for championships. On top of that, he'll have more opportunities to win as an owner, and shouldn't draw a line where he's being mindful of his other competitiors.

"Hamlin only has so many opportunities to win as a driver and many more to win as an owner and if he gets to the point that he's not going after a win because he's thinking of the implications to other drivers then he'll probably find that it's time to retire from driving."
Ad
Ad

Despite not winning at Kansas, Denny Hamlin holds a 48-point advantage over the cut line ahead of the final race of the Round of 12 at the Charlotte Roval. Wallace, meanwhile, is 26 points below the cutoff with one race left to punch his ticket to the Round of 8.

Denny Hamlin seeking elusive first NASCAR Cup championship in 2025

NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Race at Kansas - Source: Imagn
NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Race at Kansas - Source: Imagn

With a comfortable barrier over the cut line to advance to the Round of 12, Denny Hamlin is on track to becoming one step closer to capturing his first NASCAR Cup Series championship. The driver of the #11 has a series-high five wins in 2025 and looks to carry the momentum forward in his quest for an elusive first championship.

Denny Hamlin has made four appearances in the Championship 4 race, but hasn't done so since 2021. The 44-year-old has finished runner-up in the championship standings once back in 2010, but has never managed to claim a title.

About the author
John Breeden

John Breeden

John Breeden is a NASCAR content writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of sports journalism experience. His career began back in 2021, when he started writing for The Breeze - a student-run publication at James Madison University that covered a wide variety of JMU collegiate sports. He graduated from JMU in May 2022 with a degree in media arts and design concentrating in journalism. He currently writes for his local publication, the Daily News-Record, in Harrisonburg, VA, where he covers a variety of sports at the high school and collegiate level.

John has been a lifelong NASCAR fan and has followed the sport closely since 2005. He stays informed on motorsports developments through social media, NASCAR.com, and NASCAR podcasts, which help him craft unique and engaging stories. Interviewing Hendrick Motorsports Vice Chairman Jeff Gordon at Martinsville Speedway was a career highlight for John, where he wrote about William Byron taking the famed No. 24 car back to the Championship 4.

Beyond motorsports, John enjoys writing about other sports such as football, baseball, and basketball. He believes that NASCAR could reach the global popularity of Formula 1 by expanding its audience with more international races and enhancing its mainstream appeal, just like F1 has done.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by John Breeden
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications