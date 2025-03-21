Victoria's Secret model and NASCAR racer Toni Breidinger channels chic aesthetic in red tank top and wide leg jeans at Celsius event

NASCAR Truck Series driver Toni Breidinger was seen at a recent Celsius event, flaunting a red tank top and a pair of wide-legged jeans. Later, she uploaded a picture of her outfit in one of her Instagram stories.

As per reports, Breidinger will be running three races with Celsius as her primary sponsor, starting at Homestead-Miami Speedway this coming Friday. Named Baptist Health 200, the 134-lap race will begin 8 pm ET onwards and will be televised on FOX.

Drivers like Breidinger are often required to show up at such events organized by the sponsors. Here is a screenshot of her story:

(Source: Toni Breidinger/Instagram)

Toni Breidinger currently drives the No. 5 Toyota Tundra full-time for Tricon Garage. Besides Homestead, her car will have the backing from Celsius when the series hits Charlotte and Bristol later this year. She is in her first year with Tricon, as well as her first full season in the Truck Series.

Therefore, Breidinger is vying for her first win of the season. In her last three starts, Breidinger has not been able to secure a top-five or a top-10. As of today, she sits 25th in the driver standings with 38 points to her credit.

Breidinger is also a professional model with more than five million combined followers on Instagram and TikTok. She has worked for brands like Victoria's Secret, Gap, and Free People in the past. She was recently featured in Sports Illustrated’s 2025 swimsuit edition.

Toni Breidinger announces meet-and-greet opportunity for her fans in Miami

Ahead of this coming Friday’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, fans will have the chance to meet Toni Breidinger in person. The Arab-American speedster dropped the time and venue for the same through one of her recent posts on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The meet and greet is scheduled for Saturday, March 22, between 10 am and 11 am ET. The session will be held at a Walmart outlet on 33501 S, Dixie Highway, Florida City. Tagging Celsius in her post, Breidinger wrote,

“See you Saturday!”

Breidinger has an extensive fan base from all around the world. She is followed by millions, which leaves her with the responsibility of posting only genuine and relatable content. According to Breidinger, her posts on social media depict who she is in real life.

“I think people want to know the real you,” she said in a statement (via Autoweek). “People watch me race on TV, (but) they get to know the real me (through social media). Hopefully, I can bring a new demographic to watch the Truck Series and to watch NASCAR. I do feel like my fan base is very international.”

Backed by crew chief Derek Smith, Toni Breidinger wants to win races this year. And someday, she wants to race in the NASCAR Cup Series. However, she is in no hurry.

“I don’t see any point in jumping if I’m not able to perform,” said the 25-year-old.

