VIDEO: Bubba Wallace shows old school drafting skill in wild Talladega finish

Bubba Wallace returned to the NASCAR Cup Series and pulled a comeback from 20th place to 10th on the final lap of Sunday's Jack Link's 500 after a week off for Easter.

The 23XI Racing driver started the Talladega Superspeedway from 20th position but had a strong day overall. He finished fifth in Stage 1 and won Stage 2 to claim his second stage win in the No. 23 Toyota of the 2025 season. He crossed the checkered line in 10th position after Austin Cindric won the race in a photo finish with Ryan Preece 0.022 seconds behind.

"I hope someone posts the in-car cause it was badass. That was some old school drafting sh*t," a fan wrote on X.

This was Wallace's fourth top-10 finish this season after picking up two consecutive third place finishes at Homestead and Martinsville and one ninth-place finish at Atlanta.

"I don't really know what to think as I think we were all waiting for a big wreck there at the end and it never happened. We ended up 10th, so that's a good day for us. We didn't need a new winner, but congrats to Austin (Cindric)," Bubba Wallace said after the race (via Speedway Digest).

At the end of Stage 2 at Talladega, Wallace found an opening and surged past Joey Logano, who later expressed his resentment against Cindric over the radio, to win the stage.

"Was nice not having to riding around, running half throttle and save fuel. We did at times, but not as much. Clean race and now, onto Texas," he added.

Bubba Wallace stands seventh in the NASCAR Cup points standings after earning 45 points at Talladega. His last Cup win came in 2022 at Kansas Speedway and he will aim to break his 89-race sought as the series will move to Texas Motor Speedway for the 11th race of the season this weekend.

Bubba Wallace congratulates Austin Cindric after first Penske win this season

After the Talladega race, Bubba Wallace commended Austin Cindric, replying to his X post with the Team Penske No. 2 team and wrote:

"Big AC fan in stage 2… don’t listen to the naysayers, you were perfect!😂"

Wallace referenced Joey Logano's comments after he was upset with Cindric not helping him towards the end of Stage 2. Wallace was able to hold off Logano for the stage win and the three-time NASCAR Cup champion burst over the radio, saying:

"What a stupid sh*t. You just gave it to him. Gave a Toyota a stage win. Nice job. Way to go. What a dumbass. Put that in the book again," Logano said (via Jeff Gluck).

Logano, who had finished in the top 5 at Talladega, was later disqualified, along with Ryan Preece, for spoiler violations.

