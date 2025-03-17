VIDEO: Cleetus McFarland revisits abandoned burnout Mustang and long-lost fuel truck

Cleetus McFarland uploaded a video on his YouTube channel, in which he went back to several of his long-neglected projects, including a burnout Mustang and a fuel truck. He updated his fans as he worked on the burnout Mustang and fuel truck with his friends and crew in the garages, video blogging his entire day.

Ad

Also known as Garrett Mitchell, McFarland competed in the 2025 ARCA Menards Series at Daytona International Speedway. He drove the No. 30 Ford for Rette Jones Racing under the mentorship of former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle and plans to make a return to Talladega in April. McFarland also owns the Freedom Factory, a former racetrack in Florida that he has restored and now hosts multiple motorsport events.

Ad

Trending

In the video titled 'Fixing My Abandoned Projects! C7, Fuel Truck, Mustang, etc.', McFarland talked about his incomplete endeavors and looked to fix them. While taking a look at the C7 Corvette, he discussed the possible upgrades and reductions from the car ahead of his list race. He said:

"I don't know how much we have to take off to get to it (list race) but we will cross that bridge when we get to it...We are going deep nines (C5 Wheels). I don't think my build specialties are going to be done for this list race. So, I'll throw in some 18-inch slicks on these baddies and tear up the competition."

Ad

Ad

McFarland regularly hosts Burnout Contests at the Florida Freedom Factory. His car for the event, the Burnout Mustang was once a centerpiece of his collection. It has been sidelined due to various issues. In the video, he addressed the necessary repairs to bring the Mustang back to its former glory. He also planned to upgrade with a heavy-duty clutch with 1200 horsepower for better performance.

McFarland also visited the garage that was repairing his Fuel Truck after a short trip to Starbucks where he was showing his Escalade V features. He humorously added how long the truck had been under repair and blamed the truck engineers but denied it later. The reason for the delay was a malfunctioning pump as McFarland joined in an attempt to restore the truck. They later found a remote switch that activates the pump as McFarland troubleshoots the truck.

Ad

Michael Waltrip joins Cleetus McFarland in his Freedom 500

Cleetus McFarland hosts multiple events at his 3/8-mile oval track in Bradenton, Florida including Burnout Contests and Cleetus & Cars events. However, it is the Freedom 500 races that remain the crown jewel of these events, hosted in April each year. McFarland will be racing alongside Michael Waltrip this time.

When the former NASCAR racer and owner asked about the rules, McFarland responded:

Ad

"There is really none. It's like the opposite of NASCAR if that makes sense. But what could go wrong, right?"

McFarland also thanked Waltrip for his call and that he has been a fan and that he and his friends will be 'looking forward to rubbing doors' with the two-time Daytona 500 winner. Waltrip thanked him for his invite to the 100-lap race and that he kept an eye on his ARCA Menards Series. They discussed the winning prizes of a Springer van and a C8 Zo6 Corvette as they look ahead to the race on April 4.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback